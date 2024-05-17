Setting The Pick – Three learnings from the playoffs

If you were disappointed with the number of lopsided results during the first round of this year’s playoffs, the conference semifinals have atoned for those matchups.

The Celtics are through to the conference finals after defeating another wounded squad, but the other three matchups have all been back and forth affairs.

What’s interesting about the three remaining battles?

None of the team leaders are 30 or older.

Nikola Jokic is the elder statesman of the bunch at 29-years-old, while the other five are 27 or younger.

At this point last season, veterans like LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant were still in the mix.

This postseason, we’re witnessing the dawn of a new era.

With this changing of the guard, here are three takeaways that feel like they’ll sustain for years to come.

The super team era is dead

Gone are the days where NBA superstars swap teams and instantaneously compete for championships.

Durant and the Phoenix Suns packed their bags to Cancun after an opening round sweep.



Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have failed to fulfill their championship promises for a fifth straight season.

Of the remaining playoff teams, all their star players have been built up through the draft or acquired in non-blockbuster transactions.

We’re seeing a shift in the NBA’s roster building formula – teams aren’t anchored by two or three big names; it takes much more balance for squads to make the finals.

The Villanova Knicks have been the darlings of the NBA this postseason giving New York fans a squad to rally behind unlike any other team during this century.

Even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was technically traded to OKC, he was the consolation prize for giving up a Top-3 MVP candidate at the time of the trade, PG13.

Both these teams exemplify how championship contenders are being built in this era of the NBA.

There is so much parity amongst the stars of this league that no player, not even the league’s MVP, can single-handedly carry a team to the finals.

The Boston Celtics are the title favourites and by all accounts will not have the best player in the NBA finals.

Balance looks to be what wins championships for the years to come.

82-game players versus 16-game players

Coming into these playoffs, Denver’s Jamal Murray and Miami’s Butler got a lot of praise for their past postseason performances.

There was lots of conversation about Murray never being an All-Star or All-NBA player even though he helped Denver secure a Larry O’Brien Trophy.

His stock has unfortunately come down to earth during this run but we’re witnessing several new players write the opening chapter of their postseason legacy.

At 22-years-old, Anthony Edwards is quickly emerging as the new face of the league.

The side-by-side comparison of his stats during the regular season versus the postseason paints a clear story.

Here are his splits over the past three seasons:

Regular season – 23.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.1 apg, 45.4 fg%, 79.3 ft%

Postseason – 29.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.9 apg, 50.0 fg%, 83.7 ft%

I’m not suggesting he wasn’t a star during the regular season, he was 7th in MVP voting, but if we’re evaluating players based on the playoffs, you can argue he’s been the NBA’s best player.

His compete level on both ends of the floor and undeniable charisma during press conferences is pushing him into superstardom.

In the opposite direction, we’re also seeing several players wilt under the bright lights after having borderline All-NBA regular season campaigns.

Tyrese Haliburton, the two-time All-Star, deserves to be under the microscope after attempting just nine shots in Game 5 of their series.

Now facing elimination on homecourt, Indiana’s franchise player has the opportunity to prove he can handle the pressure.

This is the first time he’s been in a winning situation of this magnitude at the NBA level; a lot is at stake for the 24-year-old.

With three series potentially going the distance in the semifinals, multiple up-and-comers have the chance to establish new reputations as postseason alpha dogs.

Championship windows are narrower

Even though there are two clear frontrunners for the Larry O’Brien Trophy (Boston and Denver), both teams have hit notable speedbumps enroute to the finals.

The Nuggets find themselves in a Game 7 battle after suffering a 45-point beatdown on the road.

That margin of victory was the second largest in NBA history by a team facing elimination.

Regardless if the defending champs move on to the next round, their aura of invincibility has been fractured with Minny’s defence stifling them in ways we’ve never seen over the past two years.

They’re currently priced at +350 to win the championship on FanDuel yet sit one game away from being sent home.

In the East, Boston might have one of the most favourable paths to the finals we’ve seen in years.

They opened the postseason against a Miami squad missing team leader Jimmy Buckets and Terry Rozier.

FanDuel gave them -10000 odds to win the series, a 91 percent implied win probability.

Instead of sweeping the series, they found a way to get blown out in Game 2 by 24 points.

Then in the semis, the Celtics were gifted a Cleveland squad who played without All-Star centre, Jarrett Allen, and got two absences from superstar, Donovan Mitchell.

It was another series where they had long odds to win (-2500) yet they managed to throw away Game 2 once again.

The Celtics are likely going to be in the mix for years to come, but they continuously give skeptics doubts on their ability to become a dynastic franchise.

Given their current form, it’s fair to suggest any of the four West teams are capable of beating them in a finals matchup.

Parity has become the theme of this season.

It’s telling when a 64-win team with a 14-game gap over the second seed only has a 60 per cent implied probability to win it all.