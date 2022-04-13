Setting The Pick: Three Questions For The First-Round Matchups

Doncic out with no timetable to return; Curry a 'close call' for Game 1

The play-in winners will be determined by Friday, but the betting lines for the other four series are already available on FanDuel.

Sometimes it’s an advantage to bet immediately when the lines open.

Sometimes you’re better waiting until tip-off to gather the most information before placing your wager.

I’m going to breakdown the top-line numbers for each matchup and go through my three most compelling questions for each series:

(4) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Toronto Raptors

PHI -178

TOR +150

1) Which version of James Harden will show up?

All the pressure this series falls on Harden and General Manager Daryl Morey. The Sixers front office held firm on Ben Simmons all season when he refused to play for the organization. Then opportunity knocked at the trade deadline, and Morey pushed his chips all-in to chase a ring.

Harden’s a former MVP. At his best, he was arguably the most unguardable isolation player in the league.

But if the current version of Harden is what they get this series, Philly will be in trouble.

On one hand, his numbers relative to league average remain elite.

He finished the season averaging 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 10.3 assists.

On the other, his scoring has dropped to 19.6 points over his last ten, shooting 37.2 per cent from the field.

Comparing his career regular-season numbers versus his playoff stats, it’s a similar story.

He has averaged more minutes in the playoffs yet registered fewer points, rebounds, assists and shooting efficiency in those 25 playoff games.



2) Is Fred VanVleet healthy enough to return to pre-All-Star Weekend form?

Raptors fans have to be dreaming about the possibility of the current All-NBA version Pascal Siakam playing alongside Freddy All-Star.

FVV has missed 10 of the Raptors’ 25 games since the break, and we know he’s been labouring through that knee injury.

Toronto hopes all these precautions have afforded VanVleet enough time to heal properly.

Here are his pre versus post-All-Star stats:

Pre: 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.5 blocks, 4.0 threes, 41.9 FG%, 87.4 FT%

Post: 16.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.7 blocks, 2.7 threes, 34.3 FG%, 87.2 FT%

3) How will the whistle impact this series?

Since joining Philly, 37.6 per cent of Harden’s points have come at the foul line. For Embiid, that number is 31.4 per cent.

There’s been plenty of media buzz regarding their ability to draw fouls, which will only become amplified next week.

Looking back at the last two seasons, fouls have increased in the playoffs versus the regular season by 8.4 and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

Toronto is league-average when it comes to committing fouls and they’ll have to key in on that this series to prevent games from getting away from them.

(4) Dallas Mavericks vs. (5) Utah Jazz

DAL +235

UTA -290

1) How much news will file in regarding Luka Doncic’s calf strain?

As it stands, Doncic’s status is clear as mud heading into Saturday.

Dallas Mavericks say an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Luka Dončić and there is no timetable for his return. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 12, 2022

Chances are we won’t get any specific updates from Dallas as they’ll likely avoid providing Utah with any competitive advantage.

This is the most recent image that’s surfaced on social media.

Gamesmanship? Cause for concern?

The one thing we know for sure: no Luka equals no chance for Dallas.

But if a hobbled version of Doncic shows up for game one, they can’t be counted out considering his style of play.

2) Is Utah still a defensive juggernaut?

After finishing as the Defensive Player of the Year winner or runner-up in the past four seasons, Rudy Gobert has slipped out of that conversation this year.

Defence was once Utah’s identity, but they’ve dropped to 10th in defensive rating this season.

They’ve actually been getting by on the offensive end in 2021-22, leading the NBA in offensive rating for the first time since 2008.

If Doncic is miraculously back to 100 per cent by Saturday, Utah fans have to be concerned about Royce O’Neale’s ability to lock him down.

Luka averaged 30.0 ppg in his three games versus the Jazz this season and shot 40 per cent beyond the arc.

3) Can Donovan Mitchell re-enact his bubble-season playoff prowess?

Remember that series between Utah and Denver where Jamal Murray and Spida traded 50-burgers?

Those battles were absolutely electric and demonstrated how unstoppable Mitchell could be at peak form.

Statistically speaking, his numbers are right where they were last season. His effective field-goal percentage finished at 53.3 per cent, a career-high.

Utah’s drive and kick offence has been extremely effective this season, leading to mismatches and good shot selection. But as things slow down in the playoffs, every championship contender needs a top-tier isolation shot maker.

Mitchell needs to ascend to that level for Utah to have a fighting chance in these playoffs.

(3) Golden State Warriors vs. (6) Denver Nuggets

GSW -250

DEN +205

1) How healthy will Stephen Curry be when he returns?

As it stands, this is the latest from Warriors public relations:

Stephen started individual on-court activities last week (shooting, running) and may return to team practices at some point this week.



His eventual return to game action—and the possibility of playing this weekend—is undetermined and will be based on his continued progress. — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 12, 2022

You can argue Golden State is deep enough without their superstar to win this series still, but an 8-10 record with him sidelined this season is cause for concern.

Even if Curry returns at less than 100 per cent, his on-court gravity causes so much dysfunction, him acting as a decoy will improve their offensive rating.

The Warriors are capable of making a championship run. It wouldn’t surprise me if they’re cautious with Curry in this series.

If you like Golden State, get frisky and cherry pick a correct score future – Warriors in 6 or 7.

2) Considering how well Nikola Jokic has graded in advanced defensive metrics, will that show up this series or will Denver get exposed?

The analytics community has consistently cited his standing in the advanced defensive metrics as an argument for his MVP case.

Defensive Win Share, Defensive Box Plus/Minus, Defensive Real Plus/Minus – all of these stats have Jokic ahead of Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But if you watch Nuggets games regularly, the eye test tells a different story.

While they protect the three-point line well (10th in opponent three-point percentage), they’re seventh-worst, allowing 49.9 points in the paint during the regular season.

They also get exposed, allowing the fifth-most points off turnovers.

The Warriors can stack points in a hurry, and all that chatter about Jokic being an elite defender will be tested in this series.

3) Can Golden State win without the three-ball?

Before the All-Star Break, the Warriors led the league with 14.5 threes a game on 36.2 per cent shooting.

In the last 12 games without Curry, they’ve dropped to 14th in the league at 13.3 per game.

Considering Denver’s proficiency at guarding the perimeter and the possibility of Curry not being ready, Golden State will have to find other ways to score.

Draymond Green will be critical in this regard. He’s the conductor of the offence and needs to establish himself as a scoring threat while also getting the ball to his cutters.

While on the subject of Green, the Warriors need to return to their pre-ASW form where they held the league’s top defensive rating. They dropped to eighth since the break.



(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Chicago Bulls

MIL -1100

CHI +700

1) Is the loss of Lonzo Ball a dealbreaker?

Injuries have impacted Chicago all season and the loss of Ball hurts the most of them all.

After being ruled out for the season with a torn meniscus, the Bulls have really thinned out defensively.

Alex Caruso is a solid defender, Patrick Williams should help, but the numbers don’t lie.

When Ball was in the lineup, Chicago was a respectable 18th in defensive rating. In the 42 games since the Bulls have dropped to fifth-worst.

Milwaukee is the third-best offence in the NBA. Keep an eye out on their team totals and consider the overs.

2) How does Milwaukee screw this up?

The Bucks went 4-0 in the season series versus the Bulls.

Their two most recent victories were over 20 points.

If Milwaukee allows Chicago to slow these games to a grind, the Bulls could potentially win an old-school style, half-court series.

The Bucks also need to avoid being overly reliant on the three-ball. They take the fifth-most threes in the NBA but if they hit a rough patch, pivoting to more paint touches will be critical.

They got to let Giannis cook.

3) How many points does DeMar DeRozan need to average for Chicago to be competitive?

DeRozan averaged 34.2 points per game in February where his MVP stock was at its apex.

Even when he was scoring at that rate, the Bulls only went 8-5 that month.

Since then, DeRozan has cooled off shooting 46.9 per cent from the field, his worst stretch of the season.

Judging by the way they’ve stumbled into the playoffs; it feels like a heroic performance will be required from the former Raptor for Chicago to have a chance.

He did average 31.3 ppg in those four matches versus Milwaukee (3.4 points more than his season average). Considering the responsibility on his shoulders, his points props may be worth a look.