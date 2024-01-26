Setting The Pick – Trade deadline preparation

The NBA trade deadline is two weeks out and several struggling teams are feeling the pressure to make roster improvements.

Toronto has been one of the most active teams, sending off franchise cornerstones Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby weeks ahead of the deadline.

Now that a direction has been decided on, the front office has made it known that more moves should be expected.

Many teams find themselves in a similar situation to Toronto – not good enough to compete for the playoffs, but abundant in assets that contending teams would want.

As these players get shipped off, the change in minutes and usage can be capitalized on from a betting standpoint.

Here are three teams due to make some changes prior to Feb. 8th:

Three protected Raptors

Outside of Scottie Barnes and newly acquired RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, everyone seems to be available.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri recently confirmed his desire to make more moves before the deadline.

It’s hard to make betting adjustments based on rotation players who may or may not end up on the team.

The one thing you can deduct from Ujiri’s words is that those three players – Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley -- will be prominently featured going forward. I think the opportunity lies with Barrett specifically.

While it’s only been two games without Siakam in Toronto, Barrett has seen his usage jump up from 22.8 to 27.5 (which leads the team).

His offensive game was most redundant with Siakam and now that the former Raptor is with the Pacers, Barrett naturally absorbs a lot of his shots.

The biggest room for growth though comes with his rebounding.

In New York this season, he was averaging a career-low 4.3 rebounds a game fighting with teammates Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and Isaiah Hartenstein – all bruising, forceful bigs.

With the Raptors, there will be less competition fighting for boards and he’s already upped his rebounding to 7.2 in 12 games.

Over his first few games with the Raptors, his rebounding prop was set at 4.5. FanDuel has now adjusted him to 6.5.

Considering the path he has to playing time, Barrett should be a rebounding target moving forward.

I’d prioritize that over his scoring as his inefficient play will occasionally rear its head especially against tough competition.

The play: Barrett over rebounds

Door is opening for Brandon Miller

The Charlotte Hornets have had another disastrous season riddled with injuries. Here are the total games missed by their core rotation players so far this year:



LaMelo Ball – 21

Miles Bridges – 11

Mark Williams – 23

Gordon Hayward – 17

Terry Rozier – 11

Those 5 players have combined for 83 total games missed, so it’s no surprise this team has underachieved yet again this season.

The front office ultimately waived the white flag by trading away Rozier to Miami and just like the Raptors, more moves should be expected.

Bridges and Hayward continue to hear their names floated in trade rumours. Salary cap experts like ESPN’s Bobby Marks have publicly floated hypothetical trades for Bridges.

From a betting perspective, it seems the path to unlimited usage is being opened for Ball and rookie Brandon Miller.

Since returning from a 20-game absence, Ball has been playing lower minutes than usual (31.0 mpg) but once his production picks up, I expect FanDuel to match their lines accordingly.

Miller is the player who has room for both increased playing time and organic growth.

Over the first three months of the season, the rookie has steadily seen his scoring production increase from 13.7 ppg in November up to 15.7 ppg this month.

He’s coming off a four-game stretch of at least 23 points or more and it’s an encouraging sign for the back-half of the season.

What’s most impressive is that two of those performances came against Minnesota and Philadelphia – two of the league’s strongest defences.

Rozier being out of the mix simply leaves more shots in Miller’s hands. Should Bridges also be shipped off, the floor on Miller’s nightly scoring will continue to rise.

His three-point shooting isn’t mentioned much, but he’s quietly putting up efficient numbers from deep.

Amongst the rookie class he’s second, only behind Jordan Hawkins, in three-pointers made and three-point percentage.

He’s a player to target as the trade deadline approaches.

The Play: Miller over points and threes

Kuminga untouchable in Golden State

As all the Siakam trade buzz was swirling on social media, the Warriors popped up on several occasions.

One name that always seemed to be a dealbreaker was Jonathan Kuminga.

As Golden State’s season slowly drifts out of championship contention, will the front office make some moves to give this dying dynasty one last shot at glory? Fans of Steph Curry might support that. But currently sitting 12th in the Western Conference, four games below .500, it’s hard to envision the Warriors emptying their coffers for one big push.

The front office has done a poor job building for the future and Kuminga is the one player who shows any promise of potential stardom.

They seem to be treating him with white gloves.

The two players most commonly heard in Golden State trade rumours are Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins.

The Canadian is the one to pay attention to as it pertains to Kuminga.

His drop-off in production this season is a key reason for Golden State’s struggles.

When you look at the depth chart behind him, he doesn’t have the wiggle room to underperform as he has.

Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski, all lurk in the shadows waiting for their chance to step up.

Considering Wiggins’ $31.6 million salary, the Warriors are likely motivated to make a deal happen.

If that transaction goes down ahead of the deadline, Kuminga could see a big jump in minutes.

Over the last five games, he’s been coming off the bench and cleared 20-plus points in all of them, averaging 25.6 ppg.

Against Sacramento on Thursday, his line was set at 16.5 and he finished with 31.

His ability to attack the rim is a perfect match for the shot-makers and passers on this roster.

While Kuminga is limited in other aspects of his game, scoring should come easy to him if the minutes follow.

I’d particularly lean towards him on nights Golden State faces opponents who are weak at rim protection.

The play: Kuminga over points