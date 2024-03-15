The NBA has been plagued by the injury bug of late, opening the door for several replacement players to step up.

For those of you fighting in your fantasy playoffs, it’s a waiver wire frenzy.

From a betting perspective, this spells an opportunity to cherry-pick overs on players falling into bigger minutes.

While most sportsbooks are reluctant to open all player props until closer to tip-off, having an idea of who to target ahead of time is worth considering.

Here are five waiver wire players I’d keep an eye on in the near future.

Amen Thompson

Alperen Sengun suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain last week that essentially keeps him out for the season.

He was in the midst of a Most Improved Player calibre year and will surely be missed by this up-and-coming Rockets squad.

He led the team in scoring and usage rate this season, leaving behind 15.6 shot attempts and 9.3 boards a night.

So far, his replacement in the starting five has been fourth-overall pick, Amen Thompson.

Thompson has been playing power forward for them with Jabari Smith Jr. sliding into the centre position.

Without Sengun, Houston has elected to play small ball, and it is able to do so because of Thompson’s rebounding skills.

Even though he’s only averaged 19.9 minutes per game this year, he’s graded as a 99th-percentile rebounder amongst the NBA’s wings, according to cleaningtheglass.com.

Over these first two games without Sengun, he’s averaged 25.5 mpg.

He’s arguably underwhelmed with 7.5 rpg so far but don’t forget that he started five games for Fred VanVleet prior to the All-Star Break where he averaged 11.6 rpg.

The play: Thompson over rebounds

Jock Landale

Staying with the Rockets, Landale is another beneficiary of Sengun’s vacated playing time.

Houston only has two true centres left – him and Jeff Green.

Even though ‘Uncle Jeff’ has averaged more minutes than Landale this season, the Aussie has taken on bigger minutes and is also closing games for the Rockets.

Off the bench, he’s actually played more than the aforementioned Thompson and gives them the necessary size against bigger teams like Cleveland (who they face Sunday).

Landale is the closest thing to a rim-running centre Houston has.

He’s averaged 1.4 offensive rebounds in just 10.1 mpg.

During this two-game sample, 10 of his 24 points have come off tip-ins or pick-and-rolls.

Against teams with poor rim protection like Washington on Tuesday or Chicago on Thursday, they may lean on Landale more to exploit their mismatches.

The play: Landale over points versus Washington and Chicago

Naz Reid

Karl-Anthony Towns went down just over a week ago, leaving behind a sizable offensive void for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reid was the obvious replacement for Towns and has subsequently averaged over 30 minutes in the four games since.

Now, Rudy Gobert is also a risk to miss games after suffering a rib injury late last game.

Reid has seen his stock rise in the MIP market going from +2300 prior to KAT’s injury to +800 present day on FanDuel.

Outside of Anthony Edwards, no active Wolves player averages more shot attempts than Reid.

He sits at 9.8 field-goal attempts on the season but has ballooned to 14. s3 these past four games.

With Utah up next, the league’s worst defence since All-Star Weekend, I like his scoring upside.

The play: Reid over points and three-pointers versus Utah

Grant Williams

In the days after the trade deadline, Charlotte put together a four-game winning streak as heavy underdogs.

A big part of their success was the play of their new team members – Williams being one of them.

After being discarded by the Mavericks, Williams has upped his counting stats by roughly 50 per cent or better despite playing just four more minutes a game.

Not sharing the court with Luka Doncic, Williams has more of a role offensively and no longer sits idly on the three-point line.

In Dallas, he took roughly 33 per cent of his field-goal attempts around the rim.

In Charlotte, that number has improved to 56 per cent.

Now that Cody Martin is out with an ankle injury, Williams has been elevated to a sixth-man role and is up to 34.7 mpg.

Should those minutes sustain, his counting stats should be on the rise.

The play: Williams over points + rebounds + assists