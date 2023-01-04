Setting The Pick – Week 11 Betting Adjustments As the calendar flips to 2023, we’re currently closer to the halfway point of the NBA season than All-Star Weekend.

You can argue that meaningful basketball doesn’t begin until February, but most teams needed the first half to sort out whether they’re contenders or pretenders.

The sample size is more than sufficient. Enough time has passed for team narratives to swing from one end to the other.

Here are some key observations heading into the new year.

LEAGUE WIDE NOTES

Grit And Grind Grizzlies

Over their first 14 games of the season, Memphis went 9-5 with Jaren Jackson Jr. recovering from a stress fracture in his foot.

He returned on the front-end of his recovery timeline on November 15th and has helped the Grizzlies get half a game back of the No. 1 seed.

They’ve been 14-8 since his return.

In case you missed it, Jackson Jr. has catapulted to the pole position on FanDuel for Defensive Player of the Year at +155.

On the morning of his season debut, he was available at +4900.

Pundits would argue he’s only playing 25.8 mpg and commits too many fouls to have an impact.

But the correlation of his return on their team’s defensive rating is hard to ignore.

The Grizzlies were 20th in defensive rating prior to his debut.

Since November 15th, they have the top ranked defence.

Whether he deserves all the credit remains a debate, but his presence has allowed teammates Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks to be more effective in their roles.

Over 18 games together on the court this season, those three have combined for a 101.0 defensive rating.

They’ve been particularly effective at neutralizing big men. It’s been 10 straight games the opposing centre has gone under their point prop.

The play: Under points on opposing centres versus Memphis

Philly Flying Under The Radar

Not to empathize with Sixers fans, but if it weren’t for Brooklyn’s current 11-game win streak, there would be more noise about their recent success.

They’ve been 10-2 over their last 12 games.

Nine games into the season, James Harden went down with a foot tendon strain missing a month of action.

On November 19th, Tyrese Maxey went down with a foot fracture leaving Philadelphia without their second and third-best players in the lineup.

Joel Embiid proceeded to miss the next four games with a midfoot sprain leaving the Sixers razor thin.

Incredibly, they went 3-1 without their three stars and from that point on, seemed to have turned a corner on their season.

Embiid has quietly been making an impact on both ends of the court.

He owns the fifth-best defensive rating of players averaging 30 or more minutes a game.

He’s second in scoring at 33.5 ppg, sitting 0.8 behind Luka Doncic.

While their schedule has been on the easier side, they’ve been Top-10 in both offensive and defensive rating during this streak.

If you look at their upcoming schedule in January, the majority of their opponents are below .500.

With all three stars back in the lineup, this is the last call to grab Philly in any futures market if you’re inclined to do so.

The play: Sixers in all futures markets

PLAYER PROPS

Siakam The Saving Grace

Toronto Raptors fans have been steaming all season over their inconsistent play.

They’ve been underperforming and not much has been going right.

Only two positives stick out:

1. OG Anunoby has earned the right to be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

2. Pascal Siakam has been a hallmark of offensive consistency.

Toronto’s record might hold him back, but Siakam is trending towards another All-NBA team selection.

Over the past month, he’s brought his hard hat and lunchbox every game averaging 28.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg and 6.6 apg.

In those 15 games, he’s scored 25 or more points and 6 or more assists in 12 of them.

Rinse, recycle, repeat.

His rebounding and defensive production might fluctuate, but every night, he’s giving you the same offensive production and can be bet accordingly.

Oddsmakers are taking note. His point prop in their last game was set at 26.5.

The play: Siakam 25+ points and 6+ assists, single or parlayed

Top-Heavy Scoring Continues

Who knows what’s in the coolers on the sidelines. Maybe everyone has a bottle of “Michael’s Secret Stuff”, but the top scorers in the league have been going off during the holidays.

In the past week, 12 players are averaging over 30 points a game. Doncic leads the pack averaging 46.4 points over his last four games. No big deal.

Sometimes I wonder if NBA fans have gotten numb to these explosive scoring nights.

You hear ‘old heads’ out there complaining that “dropping 40 used to mean something.”

It certainly caught my attention the other day when Giannis Antetokounmpo’s point prop was set at 36.5.

The crazy part was, I would’ve taken the over had he played.

This year’s MVP race is so entertaining with roughly five to eight players worthy of hoisting the trophy.

Don’t hesitate to stack extreme outcomes from superstar players especially when the matchup makes sense.

Going back to Doncic, he’s played Houston (the third worst defence) three times in the past two weeks.

His floors – 35 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists

His averages – 41.3 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 10.3 apg

The play: Build outlier SGPs for superstars against weak defences

FUTURES

Division Winners

Even though a lot of basketball has been played, some of the divisional pricing went through major peaks and valleys.

There’s still another half of the season to go and a lot of crazy things could happen.

The first pricing jump I want to note – the Boston Celtics were -3000 to win the Atlantic in the second week of December.

This was right at the beginning of Brooklyn’s 11-game winning streak and right around the time Boston lost 5-of-6 games.

At that point, the Celtics sat 4.5 games ahead of Brooklyn and 6.0 ahead of Philly.

Fast forward to today, they’re one ahead of the Nets and only priced at -300.

Brooklyn was available to win the Atlantic at +2800. They can only be had for +300 on FanDuel today.

The second division I want to spotlight is the Pacific.

A month ago, Steph Curry was making headway in the MVP conversation and the Phoenix Suns welcomed back Chris Paul after a lengthy layoff.

Lost in the shuffle were the LA Clippers who were going through extended absences from their two stars – Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

At that time, LA was +1200 to win the division.

Jump to 2023 and the Clippers are only 50 cents off the Suns to win the Pacific.

What happened?

Health luck.

Curry unfortunately suffered a shoulder injury and Devin Booker will be out for at least four weeks with a groin strain.

Leonard and George are regaining their form over the holidays.

Some bets might seem like locks today, but you never know when and if one big trade or catastrophic injury can flip the script in any of these markets.

Sixth Man Climbers

On the subject of dart throws, the Sixth Man of the Year conversation is getting some new players entering the mix.

At the top, it’s still Russell Westbrook, Jordan Poole and Malcolm Brogdon leading the charge, but in the tier just below, a few names are demanding your attention.

Former Raptor, Norman Powell, was the sixth shortest option ahead of opening night for this award.

With a great role coming into the season, he fell flat on his face over the first month and subsequently got injured, missing over two weeks. At his worst, he was around +12000 for 6MOY.

Right before Christmas, he returned to the lineup just as Leonard and George were getting healthy as well.

He’s been averaging 15.7 ppg post-injury and could get a big lift if the Clippers get on a winning streak.

He’s currently listed at +1400.

Another player who has emerged is Malik Monk, with the Sacramento Kings outperforming expectations this season.

The Kings have become an offensive force in the league and Monk is responsible for giving them a jolt off the bench.

He gets out in transition, puts opponents on their heels and is part of Sacramento’s newfound run-and-gun identity.

He wasn’t even listed to open the season and now sits at +1600, the sixth option.