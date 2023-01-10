Setting The Pick – Week 12 Betting Adjustments Superstars have been the story of 2022-23 with the NBA MVP race airtight between several deserving candidates. We’re approaching the halfway point of the regular season and there are still six players averaging 30 points or more per game.

On this date last year, Kevin Durant was leading the league with 29.9 ppg.

Unfortunately for Brooklyn’s MVP candidate, he just went down with an MCL sprain that’ll sideline him for four weeks according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Injuries have shuffled several future markets this year with Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, and Karl-Anthony Towns still out of commission.

But there’s one player returning from injury who will likely cause a ripple effect league-wide – four-time NBA champion, Stephen Curry.

LEAGUE WIDE NOTES

Golden State Surprisingly Live

At the time Curry went down with his left shoulder injury, the Warriors were 14-15 sitting 10th in the West.

Even though they were pressing, Curry was having the second-most efficient scoring season of his career, carrying the Warriors on his back.

He held the league’s second-best on/off differential, only trailing Nikola Jokic, and was 10:1 for the Michael Jordan Trophy with Kevin Pelton’s MVP straw poll concluding he was the early favourite.

But as the timeline of his injury became clearer, his MVP odds quickly ballooned to 30:1.

Golden State’s odds to win the Pacific got up to +400 territory.

Oddsmakers were clearly expecting the Warriors to lose plenty in his absence drifting from the division leaders.

Rather shockingly, they went 6-5.

Now that Curry is listed as probable against the Phoenix Suns, they are in prime position to kick their opponents while down.

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns are navigating through their own string of injuries and have lost six straight games each.

The surprising Sacramento Kings currently lead the Pacific with a 20-18 record but are arguably performing well above expectations.

Without Curry in the lineup, Golden State miraculously moved up in the division sitting a single game back.

Klay Thompson has found his form averaging 36.0 ppg over the last two weeks.

Andrew Wiggins also returned to the lineup last game.

Golden State is gaining strength.

Bad news for the division.

This is likely the last call to get your tickets in on Golden State. They’re currently +135.

The play: Golden State Warriors to win the Pacific

What’s The Impact Of KD?

After suffering a devastating Achilles tear in the 2019 NBA Finals, injuries have unfortunately plagued Durant in every season since.

As he did the last two seasons, KD is set to miss extended time as the calendar flips to a new year.

It’s an unfortunate break for the Brooklyn Nets who have won 18 of their last 20 games.

Prior to their 12-game win streak, the Nets had fallen to 17:1 to win the Championship. Present day, their odds sit at +800 and remain unchanged in the face of this injury.

While asking them to win 90 per cent of their upcoming games is foolish, I believe the team has enough depth to continue playing winning basketball.

Durant should be back in time for the playoffs but will weaken Brooklyn’s chances for other regular season futures.

The Nets go from +300 to +400 to win the Division while the Boston Celtics drop to -450 to win the Atlantic.

For KD individually, he’ll be right on the games played threshold required to win MVP. There’s no official rule, but no winner in the past 10 years played less than 70 games in a full 82 game season.

I’m not suggesting he’s completely out of the mix, but I think Brooklyn will rightfully be cautious with his recovery.

The goal is always the Larry O’Brien Trophy, not the regular season.

There are better options available in the market at better value.

The play: Migrate your MVP tickets to an alternate candidate

PLAYER PROPS

The King Lives On

Most analysts and fans wrote off the Lakers to start the season.

Almost everyone did once AD went down with his injury on December 16th.

Yet somehow, the Lakers are holding the line and impressively 7-6 since, half a game back of a play-in spot.

LeBron James in his age 38 season is once again carrying another roster on his back.

He’s averaged 34.3 ppg over this period, third-best in the NBA.

His scoring efficiency has also improved drastically, shooting 50 per cent or better in 13 straight games, a feat he hasn’t accomplished since December 2017.

When Davis was healthy, James hung back on the perimeter more often than not taking 7.3 threes a game.

Without AD, LBJ is getting himself more shots at the rim and dropped his three-point volume down to 5.4 attempts a game.

In his twilight years, James has resorted to taking more jump shots, but the current roster demands a different shot profile from him.

Once again, he’s tweaking his game like all greats do.

The play: James over points and under threes

The Kings Can’t Defend

Up until Monday night, the Kings played 14 straight games allowing their opponents to score 113 points or more.

The current league average is 113.8 points per game.

While Sacramento leads the NBA with the highest scoring average per game at 118.8, they have been very leaky on the defensive end opening the door for major scoring performances.

Collectively they make a point to chase opponents off the three-point line but leave themselves susceptible in the paint.

Domantas Sabonis has been a fantastic fit in this offence, but defensively he offers below-average rim protection compared to other centres.

Looking at their past 10 games, the formula has been the same for each top scoring opponent – guys who can get into the paint will get their buckets.

James made 14 field-goals with 13 coming in the paint.

Lauri Markkanen went 15-for-15 from the line and got five of his six field-goals in the paint.

Morant hit 13 shots from the floor, 11 were in the paint.

The Kings aren’t particularly good with fouling either, sitting 21st in foul rate.

While betting against the Kings has generally proven unwise this season, betting on their opponents to go over their point props hasn’t, especially the players who get themselves into the paint.

The play: Over point props for Sacramento opponents who get to the rim

FUTURES

Narrative Driven MIP Riser

After making two blockbuster trades, the initial optics suggested that Utah was ready to tank hard for a couple of years.

Oddsmakers believed it as well, setting their preseason win total at 23.5.

But as we hit the halfway mark of the NBA season, the Jazz are only four games short of that line and one game back of Minnesota in the standings.

Truly the story of the season; Markkanen has been the primary catalyst for Utah’s surprise success.

For those watching closely, the Finnish forward showed signs in the summer at Eurobasket averaging 27.9 ppg, second in the tournament behind two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After the first month of NBA action, it was becoming increasingly clear, Markkanen was better than we all believed.

The Jazz opened on a stunning 10-3 heater to lead the Western Conference. Markkanen was averaging 22.7 ppg and flying up the MIP board getting as short as +500.

But not long after, the Jazz lost eight of their next 10, all while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started stealing headlines.

Averaging over 30 ppg, it was hard to not get enamoured with SGA after never scoring above 25 ppg in any of his previous three seasons.

The Canadian has hovered just under -200 pricing for this award but is slowly facing some resistance.

Markkanen has averaged 31.5 ppg since Christmas, punctuated by a 49-point performance in Houston.

Even though Utah has been losing, Markkanen’s scoring binge has resulted in his MIP price shortening to +210.

He’s currently averaging 24.5 ppg on the season, almost a full 10 points more than his clip from 2021-22.

Both these players deserve the award, but if the Jazz manage to get themselves into the play-in, Markkanen will have a substantial narrative advantage given the noise over the offseason.