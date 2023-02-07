Setting The Pick – Week 16 Betting Adjustments The NBA trade deadline is less than 48 hours away and the Kyrie Irving deal was precisely the tinder needed to get front offices on their phones. Now’s the time to jump ahead in the futures market if you have a lean on any team upgrading ahead of the deadline.

In what feels like record-time, Irving was sent to Dallas two days after requesting a trade on February 3rd.

News quickly surfaced of other teams reportedly making offers as well, suggesting there are many buyers in this season of parity.

While Masai Ujiri has never led the Toronto Raptors through a full rebuild, the market seems to be in his favour.

Many conversations in the league are going through one team today: the Toronto Raptors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2023

I don’t have any information beyond what is publicly available but take this as a reminder – now’s the time to jump ahead in the futures market if you have a lean on any team upgrading ahead of the deadline.



LEAGUE WIDE NOTES

Western Conference Shuffle-Up

With Irving swapping conferences, the odds to win the West have gone through a reshuffle.

Jan 31st

Denver +350

Golden State +360

Memphis +420

LA Clippers +550

Phoenix +750

New Orleans +850

Dallas +1400

Feb 7th

Denver +300

Golden State +500

Memphis +420

LA Clippers +600

Phoenix +750

New Orleans +1400

Dallas +600

Moments after the trade, oddsmakers aggressively reacted to the news which led to some public condemnation.

As the dust settled, Dallas was upgraded from the seventh choice to win the West to a tie for fourth.

Does the pairing of Irving and Luka Doncic guarantee them an NBA Finals appearance?

That remains up for debate, but the trade has made the path that much tougher for the rest.

With the exception of Denver, every team’s odds worsened or remained static.

It’s worth pointing out both the Grizzlies and Pelicans have gone 2-8 over their last 10 games, yet Memphis stayed at +420 while New Orleans dropped to +1400.

Seems like the oddsmakers are hinting at their confidence in Ja Morant and company.

The play: Find value in one of the non-Dallas contenders

Middleton Ignites Milwaukee Win Streak

There have been two main topics in the headlines this month: NBA trade rumours and LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

Lost in the shuffle has been the return of Khris Middleton (which felt like an eternity) and their pursuit of the No. 1 seed out East.

Middleton returned on January 23rd from right knee soreness and the Bucks have subsequently won eight straight.

For most of the season, Milwaukee had one of their three stars out of the lineup due to injury. Now that we’ve seen Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Middleton string together eight games together, they’re regaining public confidence in their championship pedigree.

They’ve had the league’s third-best defensive rating over this period and averaged 126.6 points per game, three more than the next closest competitor.

This is all with Middleton coming off the bench averaging a measly 18.0 minutes per game.

As a bonus, the Bucks are candidates to make a move before Thursday.

Sources: The Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet with Jae Crowder ahead of trade deadline.



New Inside Pass at @TheAthletic reporting on the Raptors, Crowder and John Collins, Mavericks wing emerging as trade target, Jakob Poeltl, and more: https://t.co/qtKRtxt61g — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2023

Middleton’s minutes have climbed six games straight and eventually he will rejoin the starters.

When it comes to matchups, this is a team to fade or avoid.

The play: Unders on opposing front-court players and three-point shooters

PLAYER PROPS

Next Man Up

Watching Cam Thomas go off for back-to-back 40-point performances should teach us a lesson – don’t underrate bench players, many just need minutes.

As Thomas was keeping the Nets afloat last night versus the Clippers, Josh Green and Jaden Hardy of the Mavericks were putting on a show of their own.

Both players surprisingly dropped 29-point games without Irving and Doncic on the court.

Dallas closed as 9.5-point underdogs but ended up winning 124-111.

Several teams across the league have players listed on the injury report ahead of the trade deadline.

O.G. Anunoby, who’s mentioned in trade rumours, remains out while others such as Kyle Lowry and Jarred Vanderbilt suspiciously aren’t suiting up.

Over these next two days, several players could step into larger temporary roles.

Evaluate these guys on a per-36 minute basis and perhaps there are some opportunities like Thomas on Brooklyn.

The play: Overs on replacement players connected to trade rumours

Curry Down, Klay Up

If it weren’t for the trade deadline, more noise would be made about Stephen Curry’s injury.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

That tweet from Charania went out only 1.5 hours before the Irving trade news broke.

From a betting standpoint, oddsmakers are signalling how damaging this news was. Look at the odds to win the Pacific last week versus today:

Jan 31st

Sacramento +185

Golden State +195

LA Clippers +430

Phoenix +440

Feb 7th

Sacramento +240

Golden State +850

LA Clippers +180

Phoenix +190

A month ago, I flagged Curry’s return from an 11-game absence as a potential buy-low opportunity.

I was already wrong on that call over these past few weeks and this news essentially slams the door shut.

But through all the mess lies an opportunity to bet on Klay Thompson.

During Curry’s first absence, Thompson was beginning to heat up, highlighted by a 54-point performance against Atlanta on January 2nd.

Prior to Christmas, Thompson was averaging 18.1 ppg and 3.7 threes on 16.4 fga for the season.

In the 16 games since, his volume and efficiency are both up, averaging 26.5 ppg, 5.1 threes and 20.8 fga.

Last night he went scorched earth, lighting up the Thunder to the tune of 12 three-pointers.

Without Curry in the lineup, Thompson has averaged 35.0 ppg on 25.5 fga over six games since Christmas.

No one comes close to 25.5 attempts a game. James currently leads the NBA at 22.8 fga for the season.

Thompson is letting it fly from deep and should continue to do so while Curry is out.

The play: Thompson over point and three-pointer props

FUTURES

New Leader For Sixth Man Of The Year

Since the beginning of November, Russell Westbrook has been listed as the favourite to win 6MOY on FanDuel.

The narrative was powerful – former MVP swallows pride and agrees to a bench role for the greater good.

As a reserve, Westbrook impressively averages the eighth most assists per game in the NBA while scoring a respectable 15.7 ppg.

But as the season has progressed, more question marks have been raised about his impact on winning and overall fit beside Anthony Davis and LBJ.

It’s a telling sign when teams are still demanding draft-pick compensation in any deal involving Westbrook.

Looking at the list of previous winners, every player over the past 10 years has come off the bench for a winning team.

With only 30 games to go and the Lakers sitting in 13th out West, Westbrook would be the anomalous winner.

It’s no surprise that Malcolm Brogdon, of the league-best Boston Celtics, has usurped the pole position.

Last season, Boston struggled with turnovers and desperately needed a sure-handed playmaker.

Brogdon has been a perfect fit averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists while keeping his turnovers at a paltry 1.6 per game.

If we’re only comparing stat lines, Westbrook seems superior. He’s averaging 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists on the year.

But more and more noise is being made about team record regarding 6MOY.

Even if it’s not Brogdon hoisting the trophy come summertime, it’s likely another player on a winner team versus Westbrook.

I’m of the belief it would take an incredible turnaround by the Lakers for Westbrook to win this award.

The play: Anyone other than Westbrook for 6MOY