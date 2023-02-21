Setting The Pick – Week 18 Betting Adjustments The All-Star Weekend is in the rear-view mirror and with approximately a quarter of the season to go, this is the best time to bet on the NBA.

Anthony Edwards: 'I still have something to prove'

The All-Star Weekend is in the rear-view mirror and with approximately a quarter of the season to go, this is the best time to bet on the NBA.

Throw load management out the door. It’s now or never for almost every team jockeying for playoff positioning.

Aside from the tanking teams gunning for Victor Wembanyama, expect heavier minutes for stars and starters leading up to April.

The play-in tournament deserves a ton of credit for this heightened level of competition and, as a result, bettors have more certainty evaluating teams knowing they’re putting their best foot forward.

LEAGUE-WIDE NOTES

Play-In For What?

Whether Raptor fans wanted to sell off assets or go after bigger names, the trade for Jakob Poeltl at the deadline demonstrates Masai Ujiri’s belief in this team.

There were two gaping holes in Toronto’s roster – a dynamic shot creating guard and a rim protector. Poeltl ticks off the latter.

Jakob Poeltl in the Raptors win...



30 PTS

6 BLK

15-17 FGM (88%)



He's the 4th player since 1973-74 to reach these thresholds! pic.twitter.com/nk67OMnCS6 — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2023

FanDuel currently has their odds to make the playoffs available for most teams and you can deduce how they see the season wrapping up.

BKN: Yes -1200, No +680

MIA: Yes -1050, No +630

NYK: Yes -400, No +300

ATL: Yes -162, No +132

WAS: Yes +184, No -230

TOR: Yes +184, No -230

The six teams above are fighting for the final Eastern Conference spots with the assumption Cleveland and the three teams above have home-court advantage locked up.

Brooklyn is currently the fifth seed and sits 6.5 games ahead of Toronto, who is back in 10th.

With New York 5.5 games ahead of the Raps in the sixth, it’s all but guaranteed Toronto will have to make the playoffs via the play-in tournament.

If you’re taking Toronto +184 to make the playoffs, bettors need to evaluate how the Raptors match up against the three other play-in teams.

Sitting one game back of Atlanta for the eighth seed, the ideal scenario would have Toronto jumping up to that first play-in game and only needing one win against Brooklyn, New York, or Miami to advance.

If they remain put, two straight wins aren’t impossible but obviously a much tougher of a path.

Looking at the positives, you have to be encouraged by Toronto’s net rating. They are +0.8 on the season and the best amongst the current play-in teams.

Secondly, if it weren’t for a fourth-quarter collapse versus Utah, the Raptors would be on a 6-game win streak and hold a perfect record with new addition, Poeltl.

How do they hold up versus their potential play-in opponents?

Ninth-seeded Washington is directly above Toronto but remains a matchup question mark. The two have yet to play this season but have a critical back-to-back away series in Washington at the beginning of March.

Atlanta and Toronto have split their season series 1-1 when both teams were at full strength. The Hawks won an overtime game on Nov. 19 when Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. were both absent.

If I have one hot take in this entire Raptors blurb, I’m willing to take a dart throw that Brooklyn falls back into the play-in.

Even though they’ve accumulated a ton of wins with Kevin Durant and company, they’re only 2.5 games out of the play-in tournament. Twenty-four games are still a ton to play through and I don’t share the same confidence as the oddsmakers in their ability to gel.

Individually they’re talented but I question whether there’s too much overlap in their skillset. Add in the fact they own the seventh toughest remaining strength of schedule and I’m not sure they’re as clear a lock for a top-six spot.

If those are the three teams Toronto has to fight against to qualify for the playoffs, I like their price at +184.

The play: Bet on Toronto making the playoffs and Brooklyn to miss as a dart throw.

PLAYER PROPS

Which streaks are carrying over?

Given the one week break in play, it’s easy to forget which players were coming in hot or cold. Here are four players worth targeting post-All-Star Weekend:

Jalen Brunson – Over his last seven games, the New York guard has averaged 31.9 ppg, shooting 59.7 per cent from the field and 50 per cent from three.

In 49 games prior, Brunson was averaging 22.8 points.

Another stellar performance from JB 📊



28 PT | 9 REB | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/yhFYWuBjRX — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 16, 2023

His prop line has been floating around 26.5 points and he gets a favourable first game back against Washington, who’ve been 25th in defensive rating over the last two weeks.

However, his next four games are against above-average defensive teams and might be opportunity to take his unders.

It’s foolish to expect any player to sustain 50 per cent shooting from deep.

The play: After their game versus Washington, bet the under on Brunson’s point props.

De’Aaron Fox – The first-time All-Star averaged 30.3 points over his first six games during February.

In 46 games prior, Fox was averaging 24.1 points.

Fox has upped his scoring of late by getting to the line roughly 10 times a game. He’s up to sixth in free-throw attempts during February versus 22nd in the months prior.

De'Aaron Fox. Clutch.



36 PTS (14 in OT)

4 REB

5 AST



Kings get the W in a wild one. pic.twitter.com/Jdu0fInVQV — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2023

His first match is against Portland who’ve been the second-worst defensive team over the last two weeks.

Without Jusuf Nurkic, the Blazers have been vulnerable around the rim and that should bode well for Fox in his first game post-ASW.

The play: Bet the over on Fox versus Portland

DeMar DeRozan – Even though the former Raptors received his sixth All-Star selection this season, he was coming into the break ice cold averaging 18.3 points in February.

The Bulls have been in a freefall losing six straight games despite owning the league’s fourth-best defence in February.

Their offence is simply not gelling; their 107.6 offensive-rating has been the NBA’s second-worst clip this month.

To DeRozan’s credit, he’s been fighting a series of lower body injuries leading to three absences this month. But his numbers are still concerning.

His usage rate is down almost 20 per cent in February and his scoring has plummeted by 8.0 ppg.

Their first game back is against Brooklyn who rosters a ton of rangy wing defenders.

The play: Under on DeRozan points versus Brooklyn if the line is mid-20s.

Donovan Mitchell – In the final weeks of January, Mitchell was in and out of the lineup fighting a left groin strain.

Even when he permanently returned to the lineup, the injury was clearly impacting him as he averaged 15.3 points over eight games between January 14th to February 6th.

For reference, this is the NBA’s 10th best scorer, averaging 27.3 ppg on the season.

In the week leading up to All-Star Weekend, he played in all four games and never scored less than 29 points, seemingly getting over that groin strain.

Even though I’m citing an inconsequential All-Star Game, it was encouraging to see him drop 40 points in the exhibition. Going 8-for-17 from deep is never easy in any format.

Donovan Mitchell hitting back-to-back threes while talking to the @NBAonTNT crew is comedy 🤣



"Pull up right now... listen to me Donovan!"#NBAAllStar | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/JdvAkUZwPZ — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

If his shot and health are back, his first two games against Denver and Atlanta are favourable for a player of his skillset.

The play: Over on Mitchell points versus Denver and Atlanta

FUTURES

MVP Straw Poll Fallout

Considering that NBA player awards are based on voter opinion, the MVP straw poll organized by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps is a telling litmus test of where that race stands.

I would like the five other voters to join me in The Finer Things Club. https://t.co/KvQhcVB1R5 pic.twitter.com/ZPchDeQy3z — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 16, 2023

Looking at the results above, it’s really hard to argue against Nikola Jokic whether you believe he deserves the award or not.

Here’s how FanDuel is pricing the market at the moment:

Jokic -240

Embiid +600

Antetokounmpo +700

The voters are leaning in the Serbian’s favour and with 23 games to go and a five-game gap over Memphis, Denver is all but guaranteed the 1-seed out West.

Individually, Jokic is producing a stat line superior to his previous two MVP seasons.

His scoring is lower than the last two years, but his shooting efficiency and assists are at a career high. Averaging a triple-double carries a lustre that’s hard to overcome.

So how does Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo leapfrog The Joker?

If I had to guess, individual performance won’t swing the vote in their favour. Both those candidates need to carry their squads ahead of Boston and finish atop the Eastern Conference.

I’m willing to bet Embiid wraps the year as the NBA’s leading scorer, but he already accomplished that last year and voters didn’t care.

Antetokounmpo worries me given his recent wrist injury. How quickly he recovers will dictate his chances.

At this point, unless Jokic succumbs to a long-term injury, it seems the Michael Jordan Trophy will be handed to him come July, the first three-peat in nearly 40 years.