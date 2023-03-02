Setting the Pick: Week 19 betting adjustments

A collective thank you is owed to the inventors of the play-in tournament – this final stretch run of the NBA regular season is going down to the wire.

In the West, the fourth and the 10th seed are separated by just three games.

In the East, the Raptors have clawed their way back into the playoff picture after sitting outside the top 10 for the majority of the calendar year.

Those are so many tantalizing post All-Star break storylines.

Will the Bucks reach 20 straight wins and take the top seed in the East? Can the Lakers pull off a play-in berth without LeBron James? What’s the ceiling for this potential behemoth in Phoenix?

For this week, here are my most notable betting spots below.

LEAGUE-WIDE NOTES

Can Brooklyn Hold On?

Last week I pointed out the Nets to miss the playoffs at +680 as a great dart throw.

That number was already shaved down from +800 post-trade deadline. Currently, they’re down to +330 on FanDuel to drop out of the top six and lose in the play-in.

Brooklyn has lost four straight games this past week and will likely extend that streak to five playing in Boston on Friday.

Losing to their crosstown rivals, the New York Knicks, was particularly disheartening as Jalen Brunson and company have likely solidified a top-six playoff berth.

That leaves one remaining guaranteed spot, the sixth seed which Brooklyn is barely holding onto.

Miami is directly behind them in the standings, 1.5 games back. The Hawks are three games back and might have some spunk with highly respected head coach Quin Snyder injecting new life.

So, how bad has it been in Brooklyn?

The sample size is small, but they’ve has been dead last in net rating (-21.0) since the break.

For as gifted as Nic Claxton, Mikal Bridges, and Dorian Finney-Smith are as defenders, they have the league’s second-worst defensive rating.

Their offence is equally uninspiring, sitting 25th.

Maybe this team can shoot their way into the playoffs, but the early data shows they’re struggling to get shots at the rim and their offensive rebounding is near non-existent.

The league-average offensive-rebounding rate was 28 per cent this week. The Nets were 6.8 per cent below the second-worst team, with a 14.9 clip.

They had a -22 differential in offensive rebounds this past week.

It’s hard to win games giving up five more shots per game.

The play: Bet against Brooklyn ATS in the coming week

Dallas desperate for defence

At this trajectory, it’s only a matter of time before fans start asking, “Is there any superstar Luka Doncic can play with?”

On one hand, Dallas deserves some slack, knowing how difficult it is to integrate a game-changing player like Kyrie Irving mid-season.

On the other, Kevin Durant’s seamless transition into Phoenix’s system casts a bad light on the Mavs.

At the All-Star break, Dallas was 31-29 and still winless in two games with the new pairing on the court.

FanDuel set their win total at 45.5 suggesting the Mavs would be roughly 15-7 to wrap the season.

They’ve been 1-2 since and get two heavyweight matchups versus Philadelphia and Phoenix next.

Same question as Brooklyn above: What’s the problem?

It’s all defence.

Since Irving and Doncic first took the floor together, the Mavs have spit out the sixth-worst defensive rating.

They’re second-worst in opponent points in the paint, points in transition and fourth-worst in second chance points.

Maxi Kleber’s return is one of the last lifelines they have to restore their defensive integrity. But that should already be a bad sign if their season hinges on the German’s health.

These two superstars combined with the three-point shooters surrounding them should outscore the majority of their opponents.

But with the margin down to five losses against their 45.5 win total, it’s safe to say Dallas projects to fall short of expectations.

The Play: Over on game totals involving Dallas

PLAYER PROPS

AD’s Time To Shine

As everyone mourns the loss of James amidst the Lakers turnaround, an opportunity awaits Anthony Davis to lift them up.

Will they be able to claw into the play-in tournament before LBJ returns? To be determined.

In the meantime, inflate your baseline expectations for AD’s upcoming stat lines.

Davis has played nine games this season with LeBron absent, here are his averages: 27.9 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 2.4 blocks

When you factor in his shooting percentages, his fantasy production is even better than likely three-time MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Depending on the line, Davis has great smash spots ahead versus Golden State and Memphis.

The play: Davis over points and rebounds

Empty The Tank on Houston

The Rockets have lost 11 straight, with some notable dud performances.

Damian Lillard had his 71-point performance versus Houston. Klay Thompson dropped 12 threes on them. The Thunder scored 153 points in regulation.

During this 11-game losing streak, only two of Houston’s losses have been within five points.

With Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green back, their offence might keep them in more games, leading to less blowouts.

But don’t expect them to add anything on the defensive end. They are amongst the worst back-court pairings at preventing dribble penetration.

The Rockets sit 29th in defensive rating on the season and should continue to be targeted by opposing guards.

The play: Overs on opposing guards versus Houston