Setting The Pick – Week 21 Betting Adjustments

Injuries have dampened the star power of the NBA leaving several teams scrambling in the fight for playoff positioning.

Listing off a few staples - LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Luka Doncic have all been out of the lineup.

Ja Morant has been away from the Grizzlies dealing with off-court issues.

Given how tight the standings are with 15 games to go, there’s plenty of time for a shuffle up.

This season was deemed the year of parity for the NBA and the competition in both conferences echo that.

Seeds 5-12 in the West remain separated by three games or less.

Seeds 9-12 in the East are 1.5 games apart.

The bottom three teams sharing equal lottery odds for Victor Wembanyama are essentially locked up.

It’s going to be a mad dash for the majority of NBA teams between now and April 11th.

LEAGUE WIDE NOTES

Dallas Disaster

Starting from a betting perspective, Dallas has objectively been the most disappointing Western Conference team in 2022-23 with a 24-42-3 record against the spread.

If you’re a Mavericks fan, you’ve been on nails ever since the Kyrie Irving trade went down.

At that time, Dallas was 29-26, half a game out of the play-in tournament and had their championship odds on FanDuel drop from 30:1 to 14:1.

Given the star power, all signs pointed to their ceiling rising.

Since then, they’ve gone 5-9 and fallen back to the eighth seed, two full games out of sixth.

Irving has missed three games and Doncic has missed four.

They scored 88 points on Monday night with both players absent. It was one point short of their worst offensive showing this season.

Even with both on the court, they’ve only gone 3-6 in nine games together.

Coincidentally, both their offensive (8th) and defensive rating (24th) have ranked the exact same before and after the trade.

That’s not a good thing.

Irving was supposed to elevate their offence and expectations from oddsmakers mirror that.

They’ve been 5-9 ATS post-trade.

Market to watch: Bet against DAL ATS until they start demonstrating better form

Don’t Sleep on Golden State

Stephen Curry has been back for over a week now and the defending champs are coming off two impressive wins over both teams from the 2021 NBA Finals.

The Chef has picked up right where he left off these past five games, shooting 51 per cent from the field while leading the league with 5.8 threes per game.

Impressively, No.2 on that three-pointers list is his teammate, Klay Thompson (4.6).

Putting that into perspective, their combined 10.4 threes per game is more than what Chicago averages per game on the season (10.3).

When these two are in top shooting form, the Warriors can’t be counted out.

Most 3-pointers in March so far:



30 — Klay

29 — Steph



Shooting over 46% from deep as a duo. pic.twitter.com/rh3pEjsxUM — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 14, 2023

Perhaps more importantly for Golden State, their defence has shown some life in March. They own the NBA’s seventh-best defensive rating after sitting in the bottom half from October to February.

With so many injuries, bettors might’ve forgotten how detrimental the bench has been for this team.

James Wiseman was amongst the very worst in on/off rating while playing for Golden State and Jordan Poole continues to be a net negative.

Andrew Wiggins has been absent from their lineup for over a month due to personal reasons and while little information exists on his status, fans should be optimistic if he returns.

No starting lineup in the NBA that has played 300 possessions or more have a better net rating than Curry/Thompson/Wiggins/Draymond Green/Kevon Looney (+22.1).

Denver’s starting five is also on that list and sits at +13.7.

Come playoff time, minutes get heavier for starters. The Warriors plateaued at 17:1 to win the championship at the end of February.

Their price continues to shorten, currently at 11:1.

Market to watch: GSW +500 to win Western Conference

PLAYER PROPS

Booker Blazing Hot

When Durant was traded to Phoenix, he was still recovering from an MCL sprain and needed six games before returning to action.

Devin Booker was also rehabbing a groin strain himself, playing in those six games but at below-average production.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what switch flicked, but when the two finally shared the court, Booker’s numbers immediately exploded.

Attribute it to more spacing, less defensive attention, whatever you ultimately want, but Booker’s efficiency instantaneously leveled up.

"He's hungry, you can see it...There's a hunger. He's chasing something and it gives our team a lot of juice."



🗣️ Coach Monty Williams on Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/nIminwBaxi — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 9, 2023

He’s averaged 35.0 points in five games since KD’s debut and owned a 60/48/84 shooting split.

Considering he’s never averaged over 50 per cent from the field in any previous season, those numbers above aren’t totally sustainable.

But it’s a sign that he’s heating up at the right time and the Suns will need him.

With Chris Paul deferring more than ever (career-low usage rate), Booker’s shooting form and offensive responsibilities make him a player worth targeting.

Market to watch: Booker over points

Triple-Doubles In The Shadows

With so much dialogue about stat padding, most NBA fans know Nikola Jokic leads the league in triple-doubles this season; he’s at 27.

I’m willing to bet the majority of NBA fans would not be able to guess who’s second on that list.

It’s Domantas Sabonis.

He’s at 10 triple-doubles this season, grabbing three in the past week.

Even with the Kings sitting comfortably in third out West, they consistently get overlooked for larger market teams.

Sabonis has been a magnificent fit alongside De’Aaron Fox with their three-point gunners.

Just like The Joker, I don’t perceive Sabonis as a stat-padding player. He sets excellent screens for his ball-handlers and is a willing passer when he’s doubled up in the paint.

Credit goes to the Kings’ front-office for drafting Keegan Murray and acquiring Kevin Huerter, both deadly from deep.

Many of his big assist nights come against teams that give up the three-ball.

He had two triple-doubles last week against New Orleans and New York. They sit 23rd and 29th in three-pointers allowed.

Market to watch: Sabonis over assists vs. bottom-end teams in opponent three-point volume