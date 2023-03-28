Setting The Pick – Week 23 Betting Adjustments

A combination of injuries and disappointing performances have caused significant shifts in championship pricing.

Dallas is imploding right before our eyes, losing four in a row and two straight against the tanking Charlotte Hornets. They were 14-1 to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy post-Kyrie Irving trade, they are now 50-1.

The LA Clippers’ Paul George suffered a gruesome right knee sprain and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Their championship odds more than doubled from 12-1 to 27-1.

ESPN Sources: After imaging today, Clippers star Paul George has a sprained right knee and will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/jgYytDarfs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2023

Memphis seems to have gained the most according to FanDuel, as their championship odds shortened from 20-1 to 13-1. The seamless return of Ja Morant also played a part in their improved price.

Seeding for the West play-in tournament will go down to the wire as teams 4-12 continue to be separated by four games or less.

LEAGUE WIDE NOTES

Hawks Flying Up And Down

Atlanta played Indiana over the weekend with the game total closing at a whopping 249.5.

The final was 143-130.

Whole squad ready when their number is called 🎱 pic.twitter.com/PUeRKvW3E0 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 26, 2023

Since new Head Coach Quin Snyder took over, the Hawks have allowed 122.1 points per game, second worst in the NBA. They allowed 116.8 ppg prior to his arrival.

In the same breath, their offence has also upped the pace under new leadership, scoring 123.1 ppg, tops in the NBA.

As a general note, the Hawks are a target for overs in several markets.

But there are two ways I would specifically capitalize on their free-flowing play.

Second in opponent PITP – The Hawks are allowing 58.3 points in the paint, second-most in the NBA since this coaching change. Clint Capela has been declining as a rim protector ranking outside the top-75 in advanced analytics like defensive box plus-minus and defensive win shares. Given the right matchup, overs on points and rebounds for opposing frontcourt players is an exploitable spot. Cleveland and Philadelphia are two games I’d circle. First in opponent fast-break points – Atlanta is allowing 17.2 points in transition and Trae Young’s defensive woes have been well-documented. Cleveland and Boston still have games remaining against the Hawks and both rank Top-10 in points scored in transition.

Market to watch: Hawks opponents to hit their overs

PLAYER PROPS

Shutdown Watch

The play-in tournament has kept several teams competing at a high level but that hasn’t kept the bottom-feeders from shutting down their star players.

There’s more variance this time of year with so many “injuries”. It’s equally challenging for oddsmakers to set accurate lines as it is for bettors to predict.

As a result, this is one of the best opportunities to jump on player props with outcomes more extreme than usual.

Portland is a great example as the team is unofficially shutting down their stars for a second straight season.

Canadian rookie Shaedon Sharpe is getting all the burn he can handle, playing 35 or more minutes four games in a row after never breaking that threshold all season.

San Antonio’s daily lineup will remain a mystery for every remaining game.

Charlotte is auditioning each of their centres by benching one of Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and J.T. Thor every game.

These unpredictable situations all have the potential to yield outlier outcomes.

Using last season for reference, Kevin Porter Jr. closed the final two weeks of the season averaging 28.7 ppg.

OKC’s Jaylen Hoard who’s played a grand total of 39 games over his three-year NBA career, dropped four double-doubles in five starts to close out the year (one of which was a 24-point, 21-rebound performance).

Market to watch: Bet on extreme outcomes for tanking teams

FUTURES WATCH

The Joker Holds Serve

It would be negligent of me not to follow-up on the MVP race after this critical two-game stretch.

Last week, I noted the MVP race was coming down to the wire amongst the leading candidates.

Nikola Jokic had back-to-back home games against both contenders – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Denver blew out Milwaukee on Saturday and secured the win versus Philadelphia Monday with their two stars sitting due to injury.

Even though Embiid wasn’t active, FanDuel adjusted their odds significantly knowing the media and market would pummel Philly’s big man for “ducking” this heavyweight showdown.

Will those two games be as influential as the oddsmakers predict?



ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins certainly had some thoughts.

I love Embiid… but it’s no way he shouldn’t give Jokic an opportunity to get his lick back tonight!!! Carry on… https://t.co/g6c0Yy7k8W — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 27, 2023

Denver has jumped back ahead of Philly by two games while Milwaukee remains atop the NBA.

Safe to say, the vote for MVP will not be unanimous when all the ballots are in.

Market to watch: No clear winner for MVP

Back And Forth 6MOY Battle

The Sixth Man of the Year award looks like it’ll be a photo finish this season.

Since Immanuel Quickley emerged at the end of February shortening from 240-1 to +170, he’s held the runner-up position right behind Malcolm Brogdon.

Resetting his career-high for a third time this season, Quickley’s 40-point performance on Monday has FanDuel shortening his odds down to -195.

It’s the first time the Knicks’ backup point guard has held such a dramatic lead over Brogdon who isn’t no slouch himself.

Their stat lines are almost identical but oddsmakers are clearly favouring Quickley’s eye-popping performances and defensive impact.

Six of the last 10 winner of this award were on a second-seeded team or better giving Brogdon the edge there.

But similar to the MVP, the final two weeks of the NBA season will be critical in swaying voters.

Market to watch: Still room for 6MOY to flip