Setting The Pick – Week 6 Betting Adjustments It’s often said that basketball is a game of runs. Well, that same principle can be applied to NBA betting. So far this season, lottery-bound teams have surprisingly made their way to the top and championship contenders have come out flat and underwhelmed.

Several players once thought to be washed up have risen from the dead while a wave of new stars find themselves leading key player categories in the association.

Here are some observations after six weeks of NBA action.

LEAGUE WIDE NOTES

Game of Runs

Two weeks into the season, star-studded teams like the Lakers, Clippers, and Nets were grossly underperforming against industry expectations.

On November 1st, here were their records ATS:

Los Angeles Lakers: 1-5

Los Angeles Clippers: 1-6

Brooklyn Nets: 1-6

Over the past two weeks, they’ve strung together winning records even with key superstars absent.

Anthony Davis is having a resurgent season leading the Lakers to a 5-2 record over their last seven games with LeBron James missing time.

The Clippers have bounced back to go 9-5 ATS since that opening slump even with Kawhi Leonard out.

Since November 4th when Head Coach Steve Nash was fired and Kyrie Irving was suspended, the Nets have turned their season around going 8-5 ATS.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Utah Jazz have come back down to earth losing five straight. It was a fun ride having them sit atop the Western Conference when they did.

By season’s end, no team will stay above 65 per cent ATS or under 35 per cent.

Regression is inevitable and the lines will adjust.

Using this theory, anticipate an ATS bounce back for Dallas in the coming weeks. They’re 4-14-1 (22 per cent).

The play: Pick your spots ATS for outlier teams like Dallas

Three-Point Shooting Importance

This isn’t a news flash, but guess what? Three-point shooting efficiency has a highly correlated relationship with team record.

This season, 11-of-15 teams in the bottom half of NBA three-point percentage own a losing record and only one team, Milwaukee, is more than two games above .500.

Chicago is the only team in the top half with a losing record. But that’s what they get for shooting a league-worst, 29.1 three-point attempts per game.

The modern NBA game is built on the three-point line (thanks Steph) and teams like Sacramento, Indiana and Utah are masking their talent deficiency by winning the nightly three-point battle.

The Kings and Jazz allow the 3rd and 9th most points per game respectively yet have a winning record due to their three-point volume (both Top-7).

The play: Favour high volume three-point shooting teams against the NBA’s worst at defending the three

Injuries Being Overcompensated ATS

Two injuries in particular are worth spotlighting given their team’s success in the aftermath.

Philly had already been short-handed without James Harden but then Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid went down two weeks ago. Doom and gloom.

Maxey has been out for six games. Embiid missed four of the last five.

Most would assume it was time to fade.

Well? The Sixers reeled off a 4-2 record straight up and went 4-1-1 with a +9.0 net differential against the spread.

Detroit is another team reeling without their star, Cade Cunningham.

He’s been out for their last 10 games and there are concerns it could extend into a season-long absence.

Unlike the Sixers, Detroit hasn’t been winning games going 2-8 over that period but they’ve been solid ATS, 6-2-2.

In the two games they didn’t cover, they only needed one more point to flip those bets.

Over this period without Cunningham, the Pistons have a +4.8 net differential ATS.

The play: Bet on teams getting over-adjusted for injuries

PLAYER PROPS

Klay Thompson

Since losing all five games on an East Coast road trip, the Golden State Warriors have turned their season around winning eight of their last 11 games.

Steph Curry has been a stabilizing force the whole season while the bench unit has been atrocious.

With James Wiseman being relegated to the G-League and the Warriors refining the rotation minutes, they’re back on track.

Klay is as well.

He was averaging just 26.8 minutes and 15.0 points after that road trip. In the nine games since, his minutes have scaled up to 32.1 mpg directly correlating to his jump in scoring (5.1 ppg).

He was shooting 36.4 per cent from the field previously and was visibly affected by the naysayers.

Klay Thompson closed his press conference with an unprompted response to a recent Charles Barkley comment that Klay was “slipping” pic.twitter.com/TUS4AWzTGt — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 28, 2022

He's back up to 44.4 per cent, much closer to his career numbers, and covered his point prop for six games straight.

The play: Thompson over point props

Shake Milton

Since being injected into the starting lineup, Milton has covered his point prop in five of his last six games.

With Maxey and Harden out, him and De’Anthony Melton have filled in admirably.

Milton has averaged 38.7 mpg as a starter and shot 50 per cent or better in all five games prior to Embiid’s return.

Shake Milton was on 🔥 in the @sixers win:



🔔 @SniperShake: 29 PTS (10/13 FGM), 5 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/ifYyQf6iLo — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2022

Against Atlanta, it would’ve been a safe assumption to expect his scoring to scale down considering Embiid’s usage rate.

Milton still finished with 21 points. He actually took more shots (20) last night than any of the four games with Embiid out.

His minutes and shot volume staying high leads me to believe his production is sustainable until Harden returns.

The play: Milton over point props

FUTURES

Here’s Comes Curry

If we’re providing advice on betting positions for NBA Awards, you have to pay attention to what the media voters are saying.

Zach Lowe recently hosted a quarter-season MVP podcast with fellow voter, Kevin Pelton.

They are two of the most respected voices in the NBA media and likely influence other decision-makers.

At the end of the podcast, they both listed Curry as their choice to win MVP as of November 21st.

He’s on pace to average more points than his unanimous MVP season in 2016 and to finish with career-high shooting efficiency.

His 5.2 three-pointers made per game would break his own NBA-record.

The biggest knock on his case over the first 20 games was their team record.

Golden State looks primed to go on a run and play against Dallas tonight who roster the FanDuel leader for MVP, Luka Doncic (+280).

Curry dropped down from +1000 to +700 this week.

If a big performance goes down tonight, expect more movement.

Bol Bol Out of Left Field

In recent years, the Most Improved Player Award has favoured players on the brink of All-Star notoriety.

From Ja Morant, Julius Randle to Giannis Antetokounmpo six years ago, MIP has gone to someone who profiles as a potential superstar.

This year’s favourite is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who’s currently priced at -155 on FanDuel.

Lauri Markkanen is second shortest at +500 while Tyrese Haliburton is +750.

If you want to zig while everyone zags, Bol Bol is the guy to back.

By both percentage and absolute growth, no one has a higher jump in scoring than Mr. Bol.

He averaged 2.4 ppg last season with Denver and looked on his way out of the league.

His minutes have quadrupled in Orlando and he’s averaging 13.5 ppg with an effective field-goal percentage in the 86th percentile.

He opened November at +10000, got down to +6000 two weeks ago and now sits at +3500, the sixth option on the board.

No other player on this list has a stronger narrative case than him.

Social media and the NBA media alike seem to love his story.