The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino to the hill in the Bronx on Wednesday night in the American League wild-card game against the Oakland Athletics.

The A's have yet to announce a starter for the game that will set up an American League Division Series date with the Boston Red Sox.

Severino, 24, started a career-high 32 games for the Yankees this season, posting a 19-8 mark with an earned run average of 3.39 and a WHIP of 1.145 in 191.1 innings pitched. The Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic native struck out 220 batters and walked 46.

Severino was an All-Star for the second time this season.

He hopes to bounce back from last season's wild-card game start in which Severino didn't escape the first inning, surrendering four hits, including two home runs, and three runs to the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees came back to win the game 8-4 and advance to the ALDS where they defeated Cleveland in five games.

The Yankees went on to fall to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.