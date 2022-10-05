SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla made official the departure of coach Julen Lopetegui after the team’s 4-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Spanish club is expected to announce the return of Jorge Sampaoli in the coming days.

The loss to Dortmund virtually ended its chances of advancing to the last 16 of the Champions League.

An emotional Lopetegui bid farewell to fans who chanted his name after the match.

Lopetegui was with Sevilla for three years, leading it to a Europa League title and some high finishes in the Spanish league.

He has been linked with the vacant manager's job at English team Wolverhampton.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports