ORLEANS, France — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points as Canada defeated host France 85-73 Friday in an Olympic men's basketball exhibition game.

RJ Barrett added 21 points for Canada, while Guerschon Yabusele led France with 19.

Canada led 48-44 at the half behind 13 points from Gilgeous-Alexander.

Canadian guard Jamal Murray was held out of the game for rest. Canada Basketball said on social media that the move was precautionary.

Canada is now 1-1 in pre-Olympic play after losing 86-72 to the United States last week in Las Vegas.

The Canadians play their final pre-tournament game Sunday against Puerto Rico in Orleans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.