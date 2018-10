MOSCOW — Porto recovered from a shaky start to beat Lokomotiv Moscow 3-1 on Wednesday, opening up a gap at the top of its Champions League group.

A penalty save from Iker Casillas and a goal-line clearance kept Porto from going behind early on, before Moussa Marega scored from a 26th-minute penalty at the other end after a foul by Lokomotiv's Eder.

Porto's Jesus Corona crossed for his fellow Mexican Hector Herrera to score with a header in the 35th. Lokomotiv hit back three minutes later when Alexei Miranchuk cut the ball back for his twin brother Anton to send into the top corner. It was Lokomotiv's first Champions League goal since February 2004.

Yacine Brahimi's pass made the third goal for Porto in the 47th, slicing through the Lokomotiv defence to Corona, who blasted the ball past goalkeeper Guilherme.

Lokomotiv finished with 10 men after defender Solomon Kverkvelia's last-ditch foul on Herrera in the 76th.

Galatasaray drew 0-0 with Schalke in Wednesday's other Group D game. Porto is top of Group D on seven points, two ahead of Schalke and three ahead of Galatasaray.

Lokomotiv's first Champions League group stage campaign in 15 years looks all but over at the halfway point, with the Russian champion having lost all three games.

