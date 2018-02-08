GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Patrick Chan had a shaky skate to open Canada's gold-medal quest in the figure skating team event at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Skating to "Dust in the Wind," the three-time world champion from Toronto fell on both his quadruple toe loop and triple Axel to score 81.66, putting him in third in the men's short program.

Chan's teammates joined him at the kiss and cry, ice dancer Scott Moir grabbing him in a huge hug.

Shoma Uno of Japan leads with a score of 103.25, with Alexei Bychenko of Israel sitting second at 88.49.

Nathan Chen of the U.S., considered a favourite for gold in the individual event, scored 80.61.

Two-time world pairs champs Meagan Duhamel of Lively, Ont., and Eric Radford of Balmertown, Ont., skate their short program later Friday.

Canada captured silver when the team event made its Olympic debut four years ago in Sochi. But boasting a team laden with veterans, and the only country that is solid across all four disciplines, the Canadians arrived in South Korea as the world No. 1-ranked team.

The team event, with its Ryder Cup vibe, sees the world's 10 top countries compete in short programs of all four disciplines. Only the five top teams move on to compete in the long program.

Rather than tally up total judging scores, team event scoring is based on ranking — the top skater in each discipline receives 10 points, and so on down to one point.

Russia won gold in Sochi with 75 points. Canada finished with 65, while the U.S. won bronze with 60.

The team event continues Sunday and Monday.