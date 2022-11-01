Ottawa Senators centre Shane Pinto has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October.

Pinto led all rookies with six goals in eight games and topped the league with a 42.9 shooting percentage.

Pinto edged Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (4-2-0, 1.69 GAA, .943 SV%, 2 SO), Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (4-4-8 in 10 GP), Minnesota Wild defenceman Calen Addison (0-7-7 in 9 GP), Columbus Blue Jackets centre Kent Johnson (3-3-6 in 9 GP) and Winnipeg Jets centre Cole Perfetti (3-3-6 in 9 GP) for the honour.

Pinto, 21, was selected in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He has collected seven goals and 15 points in 25 career NHL games and is the first Senators player to earn Rookie of the Month honours since teammate Tim Stützle in February 2021.