Top prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft Shane Wright is in action tonight as the Kingston Frontenacs take on the Barrie Colts.

Wright is the No. 1 prospect on TSN’s 2022 Mid-Season NHL Draft Rankings. The Burlington, Ont. native has 15 goals and 43 points in 31 games this season, including 16 points in his last 10 games.

The Frontenacs are second in the Eastern Conference with a 22-10-3 record and are 5-5 in their last 10. They are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Hamilton Bulldogs on Jan. 30.

Fifth in the East, the Colts come into the matchup also looking to get back in the win column after a 6-5 loss to the Sudbury Wolves on Sunday.

Colts captain Brandt Clarke was named the OHL's defenceman of the month for January after leading all blueliners with 17 points.

The 18-year-old was drafted eighth overall by the Los Angeles Kings at the 2021 NHL Draft and has eight goals and 42 points in 32 games this season.