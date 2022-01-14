Button shares four junior-aged players who he thinks should play for Canada in Beijing

Top prospect Shane Wright leads the Kingston Frontenacs against Liam Ross and the Sudbury Wolves and the Vancouver Giants host the Prince George Cougars in a Canadian Hockey League doubleheader on TSN.

(Catch a CHL on TSN doubleheader beginning with the Wolves at Frontenacs, tonight at 7:30pm ET on TSN3/5 and TSN Direct.)

Wright holds the No. 1 position on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s latest Craig’s List and continues to earn high praise as we get closer to the 2022 NHL Draft.

“Not every first-overall pick is created equal,” said Button. “There are generational players, superstars, stars, and, in some cases, just really good NHL players. Wright falls into a category of star in the mould of Patrice Bergeron. He’s a complete player who can impact the game in many important and critical situations.”

Wright has appeared in 22 games this season for the Frontenacs and has posted 11 goals and 19 assists.

Kingston currently sits fourth in the Ontario Hockey League’s Eastern Conference standings, but have multiple games in hand on all three teams ahead of them, including four on East Division leading Hamilton Bulldogs, who they trail by just a point.

Ross was named captain of the Wolves for the remainder of the season on Thursday.

The 20-year-old defenceman has appeared in 30 games this season and has contributed five goals and eight assists.

“Liam Ross exemplifies all that it is to be a Captain,” Wolves head coach Craig Duncanson told Ontariohockeyleague.com “He is a true man of integrity, hard work and commitment. I am confident he can lead our group to a successful second half this season.”

The Wolves are second last in the Eastern Conference, but will be looking to build on Thursday’s victory over the Peterborough Petes that helped them snap an eight-game losing streak.

Justin Sourdif, Vancouver Giants - Marissa Baecker/Getty Images

The second half of the doubleheader shifts to the Western Hockey League where the Vancouver Giants will host the Prince George Cougars in a Western Conference battle.

The Giants hold a 4-3 edge over the Cougars in the season series, including a 3-1 victory when the teams last met on Dec. 18 at Langley Events Centre in BC.

After Jaren Brinson opened the scoring for the Cougars, the Giants stormed back with the three unanswered goals from Zack Ostapchuk, Evan Toth and Ty Thorpe to secure the victory.

The Cougars are currently seventh in the WHL’s West and are looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

They enter play three points behind the Giants, who sit sixth and are looking to build on a victory in their last outing over the Kelowna Rockets.

Both teams are returning to action after having multiple games cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Cougars last played on Jan. 1, while the Giants victory over the Rockets took place on Jan. 2.