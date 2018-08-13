CINCINNATI — Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Western & Southern Open with a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-5 win over American wild-card Frances Tiafoe on Monday.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won on his second match point after a two-handed backhand volley from Tiafoe landed well outside the court.

The 19-year-old Canadian looked to be in trouble when he went down a break at 4-5 in the third set. But he broke Tiafoe to tie the set, and then again to win.

Shapovalov struggled with his serve at times, committing 13 double-faults to just one for his opponent and only landing 53 per cent of his first serves. But when his first serve was accurate, he won 81 per cent of those points, including 10 aces, in a match that lasted two hours 18 minutes.

Shapovalov will next face Britain's Kyle Edmund in what is shaping up to be a competitive rivalry. They have met five times over the past two years, with Shapovalov holding a 3-2 edge.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to face Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic in the first round on Tuesday. Raonic and Shapovalov could potentially face off for the second time if they advance to the third round.