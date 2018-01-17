Shapovalov falls to Tsonga in five sets at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Denis Shapovalov was eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday after falling 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 5-7 to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Tsonga will next face either Australia's Nick Kyrgios or Viktor Troicki of Serbia, who played later Wednesday.

The Frenchman won the match in three hours 37 minutes. He smashed nine aces and converted on 3-of-8 break points.

The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was making his Australian Open debut — the first major of the year.

Shapovalov got out to a good start and had an early break in the first set to go up 3-1. He finished the opening set with five winners.

Tsonga rallied in the second and went ahead 4-2 after breaking Shapovalov.

The third set was all Shapovalov with him jumping out to a 3-0 set advantage before cruising to the set victory. Shapovalov, ranked No. 50 in the world, had 11 winners and two aces in the set.

Tsonga, the No. 15 seed, jumped ahead early in the fourth set tiebreak and forced a decisive fifth set.

Shapovalov looked in control in the fifth set with an early break to go up 2-0. He had a chance to close out the match on serve at 5-3, but was broken by Tsonga.

The Frenchman won five straight games in the fifth to complete the victory.

Shapovalov won the only prior matchup between the two men during the second round of last year's U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows.

The Canadian had defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (5) of Greece in the Australia Open's first round.

Shapovalov rocketed up the ATP standings last year, starting at No. 250 and reaching a career-best No. 49 over the summer.

He reached the semifinals of the Rogers Cup in Montreal in August, becoming the youngest semifinalist at a Masters 1,000 event, then followed that up by reaching the fourth round of the U.S. Open.