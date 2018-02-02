OSIJEK, Croatia — Denis Shapovalov defeated Viktor Galovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 Friday to even Canada's Davis Cup World Group tie against Croatia at 1-1.

The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., fired 10 aces, had 17 winners and won 83 per cent of his first service points as Canada rebounded after dropping its first match of the day.

The Canadian team began the best-of-five, first-round series with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 loss by Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil against Coric Borna. Pospisil filled in for Peter Polansky when the Toronto native was scratched.

In the later match, the 48th-ranked Shapovalov dispatched his 181st-ranked opponent in one hour 50 minutes. Shapovalov broke Galovic four times and held serve throughout.

Shapovalov is not only the youngest member of Canada's Davis Cup team but also the highest ranked singles player. Pospisil is ranked 85th, Polansky is 141st and Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., is 350th. Toronto's Daniel Nestor is 60th in the doubles rankings.

Nestor and Pospisil will play Franko Skugor and Ivan Dodig in the doubles match Saturday, followed by two more singles matches on Sunday.

Croatia has lost five of its last six Davis Cup ties at home but Canada has not won a road tie since 2011.