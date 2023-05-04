Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers have been named the three finalists for the 2023 James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best defenceman.

All three players have previously won the award with Karlsson taking home the Norris Trophy twice and Makar and Fox once.

Karlsson, 32, topped all blueliners this season with 25 goals and 101 points in 82 games. A two-time Norris winner with the Ottawa Senators in 2011-12 and 2014-15, he is vying to become the second player to go eight-plus years between Norris Trophy wins, a feat only done by Paul Coffey, who went nine years between wins.

Makar, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, had 17 goals and 66 points in 60 appearances this season. He became the quickest defenceman to reach 200 points, doing so in his 195th game. He is a finalist for the third straight season after placing second in 2020-21.

Fox recorded 12 goals and 72 points in 82 games this season. The 25-year-old won the Norris in 2020-21 and became the second defenceman in NHL history after Bobby Orr to win the award within his first two NHL campaigns.