San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson told The Athletic's Kevin Kurz he has had conversations with forward Joe Pavelski's agent.

"We don’t talk about negotiations, but I’ve certainly had conversations with his agent," Wilson told Kurz. "We’re looking forward to him coming into camp healthy and ready to go, and starting this year the way he finished last year, we think there’s a lot of good hockey left in Joe Pavelski."

Pavelski is entering the final year of a five-year deal that will pay him $6 million this season.

The 34-year-old Sharks captain had 22 goals and 44 assists in 82 games in San Jose last season.

Originally drafted by the team in the seventh round in 2003, Pavelski has spent his entire 12-year NHL career with the Sharks, and has 317 goals and 380 assists in 888 career regular season games.