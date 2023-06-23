The San Jose Sharks are bringing back one of the franchise's most notable names, hiring Patrick Marleau as the team's player development coach and hockey operations advisor on Friday.

In a release, the Sharks said Marleau, who is the franchise's all-time leader in games, goals and points, would work on the on-ice development of players with the Sharks as well as prospects with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. Marleau would also serve as an advisor to general manager Mike Grier.

"It's rare that you get the opportunity to add someone to your organization that brings a level of talent and character like Patrick Marleau," said Grier in a release. "As one of the top players of his generation, Patty possesses an unlimited wealth of institutional knowledge about the game. Perhaps more importantly, he was a cornerstone piece in the Sharks becoming one of the NHL's most dominant franchises over the last two decades and knows what it takes to win and succeed in the NHL. We are extremely happy to bring Patty back into the Sharks family as we continue building a team that our fans can be proud of."

A native of Aneroid, Sask., the 43-year-old forward played 1,607 games over 21 seasons in San Jose, recording 522 goals and 589 assists in a Sharks uniform. He also played 164 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and eight contests with the Pittsburgh Penguins during his long career.

The former captain retired as a member of the Sharks following the 2020-21 season.

"I'm extremely excited to be officially back as part of the Sharks organization," said Marleau. "I'm looking forward to working with our players on the ice to help them reach their full potential and sharing the knowledge I have garnered from playing 23 years in the National Hockey League. I'm also eager to work with Mike and his staff, and to continuing to learn about the game and business side of hockey."

Selected by the Sharks second overall in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft, Marleau would go on to play a total of 1,779 games which now stands alone as the all-time record, just 12 more than hockey legend Gordie Howe.

Marleau also played in 195 postseason games, including 177 with the Sharks, recording a total of 72 goals and 55 assists. He led the Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, losing to the Penguins in six games.

Marleau captured gold medals with Team Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics as well as the 2004 World Cup and 2003 World Championships.