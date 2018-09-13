How close are Sens and Karlsson to coming to a resolution?

The Erik Karlsson sweepstakes are heating up again.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports there's been an increase in Karlsson trade talks over the past 24-48 hours as the Ottawa Senators look to move their captain before they hit the ice for the first practice of training camp on Friday.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the San Jose Sharks are making a huge push to land the Senators captain. The Sharks were a part of the John Tavares sweepstakes earlier this summer and were believed to have offered more than the $11 million salary Tavares accepted from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dallas, San Jose and Vegas among the teams I believe who continued to have talks with Ottawa this week on Erik Karlsson... feels like something could go down today potentially. But we've said that before. Karlsson and Burns on the same team in San Jose would certainly be a sight https://t.co/P8R3IOb2lZ — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 13, 2018

As McKenzie notes, however, a trade involving Karlsson has appeared close before and he's remained in the Nation's Capital.

Karlsson and Bobby Ryan were involved in a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights that fell through at the trade deadline, while the Tampa Bay Lightning were believed to be working on a Karlsson trade in July that also fell through.

McKenzie said Thursday he believes if Karlsson is moved in the next 48 hours, it will likely be a to a Western Conference team. At one point in July, the Dallas Stars were the reported front-runner in the Karlsson sweepstakes.

FWIW, my sense is if Karlsson is traded today/tomorrow, it will be to a Western Conference team. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 13, 2018

The 27-year-old has played nine seasons with the Senators, posting nine goals and 53 assists over 71 games last season.

He has one year left on his seven-year, $45.5 million ($6.5 million AAV) contract, but is eligible to sign an extension with the team he is traded to.

Senators’ general manager Pierre Dorion said the team extended a contract offer to Karlsson on July 1, but he is believed to have rejected their offer.