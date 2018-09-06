San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton has torn the ACL and MCL in both knees over the past two seasons, but said this week he's fully healthy entering this year and can still compete at a high level.

The 39-year-old was limited to just 47 games last season and said he wasn't fully healthy until November due to the damage sustained to his left knee prior to the 2017 playoffs. He then tore the same two ligaments in his right knee in January.

"I feel good. I know my birth certificate says 39, but I think not playing a full 82 games and playoffs last year, my body feels really, really good and I feel healthy," Thornton told The Athletic. "It’s kind of like a lockout year for myself, you get time to refocus and finally train a little bit and go again. I’m real excited for the year."

Thornton is two years removed from posting a point-per-game with the Sharks during the 2015-16 season. He had seven goals and 50 points in 79 games prior to his knee injury in 2016-17.

He noted that he may have come back too soon last season from his left knee injury, but said that won't be up for debate this time around.

“This year, there’s no rush at all,” Thornton said. “I almost played during the playoffs, had a couple months to let it heal, and it’s a big difference. … The left (knee) feels unbelievable now. There’s no issues with that at all. I only had probably three months last (summer) with the left (knee), and this year with the right I’ve had seven or eight months (to recover). It’s going to be that much better.”

The first-overall pick in the 1997 NHL Draft, Thornton is a veteran of 1,493 games and is expected to serve in the Sharks' top six once again this season. Thornton said he's not concerned with those who argue he won't be able to keep up with the rising pace of the game.

“They’ve said that since I’ve been 16 years old, and I think I’ve had a pretty good career,” Thornton said. “I think when I’m out there I dictate the play. It doesn’t matter who I play against, I usually dictate the play.

"I’ve had that criticism for 22 years. I think I’ve kept up pretty good.”

Thornton enters this season playing on a second consecutive one-year contract with the Sharks. Despite the apparent uncertainty around his playing future beyond this season, Thornton said life after hockey hasn't crossed his mind.

“I haven’t, I haven’t,” he said. “It goes by so fast you’ve got to enjoy every minute. For me, I love the ups and downs of the game. I love coming to the rink, the camaraderie, the fellowship. You’ve just got to love every part of the game. The older you get, you realize there might not be too many years left or too many times with the guys. You just enjoy it. I just love it.”

The Sharks open their season on Oct. 3 against the Anaheim Ducks.