OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit a three-run double in the fifth inning to break up a scoreless game, and the Oakland Athletics won their season-high sixth straight with a 4-3 victory against the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Ryan Noda added an RBI single in the fifth for the big league-worst A's, finally riding some momentum after a weekend sweep in Milwaukee. James Kaprielian (2-6) pitched six solid innings, allowing three runs and five hits to win his second consecutive start.

A's rookie Ken Waldichuk relieved him and worked out of a jam in the seventh when he struck out Randy Arozarena to strand runners at the corners. Waldichuk earned a three-inning save, the first of his career.

Jose Siri hit a three-run shot in the sixth for Tampa Bay's 113th homer of the year to match the idle Dodgers for most in the majors.

Oakland (18-50) loaded the bases with none out in the fifth against Zach Eflin (8-2) with two straight walks and Jace Peterson's single. One out later, Langeliers delivered.

Eflin had won four straight decisions since a loss May 9 at Baltimore. The right-hander failed to last five innings for the first time in 13 starts.

Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes was ejected by plate umpire Manny Gonzalez in the sixth, apparently upset about a called strike.

Tampa Bay (48-21), which began its first West Coast trip of the year, had won eight of nine overall.

Oakland got swept at Tampa Bay from April 5-7, getting outscored 31-5 with a pair of 11-0 defeats that manager Mark Kotsay called embarrassing.

“This team, Tampa, is the best team in baseball. We played them early and for a lack of a better word I think we were somewhat embarrassed,” Kotsay said. “But we played really bad baseball, we failed at every aspect really at Tampa, pitching and defense, situational hitting.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: SS Wander Franco had the night off until pinch-hitting for Paredes in the sixth. “A big part of our success is that he’s been on the field a lot this year, and we’re going to do everything to keep it that way,” manager Kevin Cash said. ... RHP Pete Fairbanks (left hip inflammation) threw a hitless inning for the FCL Rays with two strikeouts against the Red Sox in what was likely his lone rehab appearance.

Athletics: RHP Drew Rucinski sustained a low grade sprain of the MCL in his right knee while throwing a bullpen as he was working his way back from a stomach illness. He is likely to be shut down for two to three weeks before getting back on the mound. ... LHP Kirby Snead (strained shoulder) will pitch Wednesday for Triple-A Las Vegas. ... RHP Freddy Tarnok (strained shoulder) threw a bullpen and will make a rehab appearance Thursday with Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

LHP Hogan Harris (1-0, 6.46 ERA) will make his second career start Tuesday night for the A's after earning his first major league win last Wednesday at Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay had yet to announce its starter.

