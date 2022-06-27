VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Sheldon Dries, defenceman Guillaume Brisebois, and forward John Stevens to two-way contracts.

Dries agreed to a two-way deal, while Brisebois and Stevens each signed one-year contracts.

The 28-year-old Dries had two goals and an assist in 11 games with the Canucks in 2021-22. He added a career-high 62 points (35 goals, 27 assists) in 54 games with the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks.

In 59 career NHL games split between Vancouver and Colorado, Dries has collected nine points (five goals, four assists) and 30 penalty minutes.

Brisebois, 24, had two goals and five assists in 26 games with Abbotsford this past season and added an assist in two playoff games.

Brisebois was selected by Vancouver in the third round, 66th overall in the 2015 NHL draft. He has appeared in 10 career NHL games with Vancouver and 205 regular season AHL games (13-41-54) with Abbotsford, the Utica Comets, and Laval Rocket.

Stevens, 28, had 43 points (19 goals 24 assists) and 72 penalty minutes in 68 games with Abbotsford in 2021-22.

He has 94 points (41 goals 53 assists) and 150 penalty minutes in 233 career AHL games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2022.