Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said newly acquired winger Alex Galchenyuk could practice with the team for the first time on Thursday, if he clears the required protocols.

Keefe said he isn't yet sure where Galchenyuk might fit in the Leafs lineup but noted he has been watching film of the 27-year-old.

"We see great potential there for him, but obviously he's a guy trying to find his way, to find his game," Keefe said.

Galchenyuk has been traded twice this month, first being moved from the Ottawa Senators to the Carolina Hurricanes and then to the Maple Leafs for forward Egor Korshkov and defenceman David Warsofsky after he cleared waivers with Carolina. Since he never left Canada after the first trade, he does not need to complete a 14-day quarantine.

Galchenyuk had a goal in eight games with the this season with the Senators, who he signed a one-year, $1.05 million deal with prior to this season.