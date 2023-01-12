Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was full of praise for goaltender Matt Murray after his team's 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

Murray made 29 saves in the victory, outdueling counterpart Juuse Saros, who allowed two goals on 35 shots.

"[Murray deserves] a ton of credit, a ton," Keefe said after the victory. "To me, their guy on the other end was playing really well too; that's an elite goalie down the other way, so you need to match him save for save. We generated looks and weren't getting much to show for it, so he has to stay strong and stand tall.

"For me, he's full marks tonight. …I'm not sure there's ever been a game where the goaltender won us the game, and in a lot of ways you could say that here tonight."

Murray picked up back-to-back wins for the first time since Dec. 10 after stopping 34 of 36 shots faced against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. He improved his record on the season to 11-4-2 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.48 goals-against average.

It's been a significant turnaround for the 28-year-old this season after being traded to Toronto in July along with a 2023 third-round draft pick, a 2024 seventh-round pick by the Ottawa Senators, who also retained 25 per cent of his $6.25 million salary. That deal came just days after Murray had declined to waive his no-trade clause for a move to the Buffalo Sabres.

Murray, who was limited to just 47 starts over two seasons in Ottawa, went 5-12-2 with a .906 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against average in 20 games with the Senators last season.

Signed through next season, Murray is on pace to post his best statistical season since 2018-19, when he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins.