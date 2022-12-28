Keefe, Campbell out of protocols, back at Leafs' practice

Can the Leafs continue strong play following the pause?

After dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, the Toronto Maple Leafs got some good news on Tuesday as head coach Sheldon Keefe as well as a handful of players, including goalie Jack Campbell, were out of protocols and back at practice.

Defencemen Travis Dermott and TJ Brodie also returned to practice after being placed in COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 18.

Additionally, defenceman Kristiāns Rubīns has been assigned to the taxi squad from the AHL's Toronto Marlies while forwards Brett Seney and Alex Steeves and goalie Joseph Woll have been loaned to the Marlies.

Here are the players who participated in practice on Tuesday:

Forwards: Anderson, Bunting, Clifford, Engvall, Kaše, Kerfoot, Marner, Matthews, Ritchie, Simmonds, Spezza, Tavares

Defencemen: Biega, Brodie, Dahlström, Dermott, Holl, Král, Liljegren, Rubīns

Goalies: Campbell, Scott

The Leafs' next game is scheduled for New Years Day against the Ottawa Senators in Toronto.

Toronto have had six games in a row postponed due to COVID-19.