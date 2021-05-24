Sheldon Keefe is thinking about one game and one game only. 

The Toronto Maple Leafs had coach was asked on Monday about the team's goalie situation for Tuesday night's Game 4, but said he was not looking past the team's Game 3 Monday night. 

 

Goalie Jack Campbell will once again get the start for Toronto in Game 3, it will be his third start of the playoffs after posting a 17-3-2 with a 2.15 goals against average in 22 regular season games this season. 

The head coach confirmed that forward Nick Foligno would play Monday night after missing the team's morning skate. 

 

Hyman-Matthews-Marner
Galchenyuk-Nash*-Nylander
Engvall-Kerfoot-Mikheyev
Thornton-Spezza-Simmonds 

Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Sandin-Bogosian
Hutton-Dermott

Campbell
Andersen

*Foligno absent.