'The payoff can be really big': Sandin earns long leash with poised play

Sheldon Keefe is thinking about one game and one game only.

The Toronto Maple Leafs had coach was asked on Monday about the team's goalie situation for Tuesday night's Game 4, but said he was not looking past the team's Game 3 Monday night.

Sheldon Keefe said he's not looking past tonight's Game 3 at this point. So no real thoughts yet about who might start Game 4 or what a goalie rotation might look like for this back-to-back. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 24, 2021

Goalie Jack Campbell will once again get the start for Toronto in Game 3, it will be his third start of the playoffs after posting a 17-3-2 with a 2.15 goals against average in 22 regular season games this season.

The head coach confirmed that forward Nick Foligno would play Monday night after missing the team's morning skate.

Hyman-Matthews-Marner

Galchenyuk-Nash*-Nylander

Engvall-Kerfoot-Mikheyev

Thornton-Spezza-Simmonds

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Sandin-Bogosian

Hutton-Dermott

Campbell

Andersen

*Foligno absent.