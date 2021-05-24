1h ago
Keefe not thinking about goalie for Game 4
Sheldon Keefe is thinking about one game and one game only. The Toronto Maple Leafs had coach was asked on Monday about the team's Game 4 goalie situation, but said he was not looking past the team's Game 3 Monday night.
TSN.ca Staff
'The payoff can be really big': Sandin earns long leash with poised play
Sheldon Keefe said he's not looking past tonight's Game 3 at this point. So no real thoughts yet about who might start Game 4 or what a goalie rotation might look like for this back-to-back.— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 24, 2021
Goalie Jack Campbell will once again get the start for Toronto in Game 3, it will be his third start of the playoffs after posting a 17-3-2 with a 2.15 goals against average in 22 regular season games this season.
The head coach confirmed that forward Nick Foligno would play Monday night after missing the team's morning skate.
Hyman-Matthews-Marner
Galchenyuk-Nash*-Nylander
Engvall-Kerfoot-Mikheyev
Thornton-Spezza-Simmonds
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Sandin-Bogosian
Hutton-Dermott
Campbell
Andersen
*Foligno absent.