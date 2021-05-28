Coming off a shutout in Game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss in Game 5.

Campbell finished with a .867 save percentage, after posting a save percentage of .933 or higher in each of the first four games against Montreal.

"Well it wasn't his best, obviously," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Campbell post-game. "He was playing at a really high level for us and today, like our team, [he] wasn't his best. But he's earned the opportunity and the trust that he will bounce back for us."

The 29-year-old, who held a 17-3-2 record during the regular season, recorded a 32-save shutout in Game 4. He allowed the overtime-winner Thursday on a 2-on-0 break with Nick Suzuki beating him on the stick side. Despite the rush coming off an Alex Galchenyuk turnover in the offensive zone, Campbell but the blame for the goal on his shoulders.

"It's tough to close a team out," Campbell said. "They came out hard. I thought we played well enough to win the game; I just can't give up three in regulation. I have to be better, and I will be.

"I just have to make the save on that 2-on-0. I was a little aggressive, so I'll learn from it."

The Maple Leafs will travel to Montreal for Game 6 on Saturday at the Bell Centre, where the Canadiens will host a limited number of fans for the first time in more than a year.