Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe had some pointed comments for his team after their 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night.

"We just didn't play with any purpose or intelligence," Keefe said. "To me, our opponent tonight was very focused and very committed to playing together to win the game. I thought our guys started fine, but just the way we started the penalty kill … we get our first zone exit and we give it right back. We're not serious about winning when that's the case."

Toronto took a slashing penalty just over three minutes into the game and Connor McDavid drew first blood on the ensuing power play, sliding home a rebound for his 51st goal of the season.

David Kampf evened things up mid-way through the frame but McDavid got goal No. 2 shortly after, putting the Oilers back on top. Former Leaf Zach Hyman added his 29th of the year with under two minutes to go in the period as the Oilers went into the first intermission up 3-1. By the end of the second period, it was 5-1 and the Leafs were left with too steep a hill to climb.

Captain John Tavares agreed with his head coach, saying the Leafs didn’t make it tough enough on McDavid Wednesday night.

"I think at this level we all have an understanding of what you have to bring to the table and the level of execution, especially when you're playing the No. 1 offensive team in the League and with the type of year [McDavid] is having," Tavares said. "We just didn't do a good enough job, especially early, taking care of things in the neutral zone.

"[McDavid] got going with a power-play goal, and he's been hot all year. Especially in the last number of games, he's been putting the puck in the net. We didn't make it more difficult gaining entry into our zone and earning offense that way."

"We wanted to try and keep them out of the middle and didn't do a great job of that tonight. We let them have the freedom, speed and space through that neutral zone, and they can make you pay for it, and they did.” added Mitch Marner, who had a goal and an assist in the loss.

On the flip side, Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was pleased with his team’s effort and likes the way things have been going of late.

"I think we've been trending in the right direction post-Christmas," Woodcroft said. "Against two of the best teams in the league this week at I think we played the right way, and part of that is offensively and part of that is defensively, and we got contributions from everybody who played tonight."

The loss dropped Toronto to 37-16-8 as they continue to sit second in the Atlantic Division on a crash course for a first round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers move to 33-21-8 for 74 points, two ahead of the Seattle Kraken for third in the Pacific Division. However, the Kraken have two games in hand over Edmonton.



New faces

Defenceman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty made their Maple Leafs debuts Wednesday night in Edmonton, two days after being acquired in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Two conditional draft picks also came to Toronto as part of the package while a conditional 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 second rounder and forwards Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev headed back to the Windy City.

McCabe played 20:59 and finished with two shots on goal and two hits, but took the early first-period slashing penalty that led to McDavid opening the scoring.

Lafferty also took a penalty in the third period and tallied one shot on goal in 11:56 of action.