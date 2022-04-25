Tottenham Hotspur captain Shelina Zadorsky is staying in London.

The Canada defender signed a one-year extension with the club that will take her through the 2023 season.

🎙️ "I just want to keep growing. It's a huge honour to play for this club."



We are delighted to share that Shelina is extending her stay with us until 2023 👊 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 25, 2022

"I'm just excited," the London, Ont. native said in a statement. "Coming here to the WSL has been such a good decision for me and my career."

Zadorsky, 29, signed for Spurs in 2020 after five years in the National Women's Soccer League with the Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride. Her initial loan from the Pride was made permanent in January of 2021.

This season Zadorsky has made 22 appearances across all competitions for Spurs, including 17 in the league, and has one goal.

Capped 78 times by Canada, Zadorsky has won two Olympic medals with the CanWNT, a bronze in 2016 and a gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

Spurs, currently fifth in the table, has three matches remaining in its season. The club visits leaders Chelsea on Thursday.