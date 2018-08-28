Montreal Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman expects quarterback Johnny Manziel to be cleared Tuesday for game action ahead of Friday's contest against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Alouettes quarterback, who has missed the team's past two games after incurring a concussion, will meet with doctors Tuesday afternoon to see if he can be removed from the CFL’s concussion protocol.

Sherman added that, if cleared, Manziel will speak to media Wednesday after being unavailable since incurring the injury.

Manziel returned to practice on Monday, and was second to take first-team reps behind Antonio Pipkin who took the majority of the reps with the starters.

Pipkin has started the past two games for the Alouettes in Manziel's absence. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 303 yards with one interception as the Alouettes defeated the Toronto Argonauts 25-22 last week to help the team earn its second win of the season.