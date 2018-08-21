Johnny Manziel was absent from practice for the Montreal Alouettes on Tuesday as he remains in the concussion protocol.

Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman said Manziel has been attending meetings, but is yet to be cleared for outdoor practices. Sherman said Manziel could receive that clearence as soon as Wednesday.

#AlsMtl Manziel remains in concussion protocol but was in QB meetings today. Medical staff hasn’t cleared Manziel to practise and wanted him to work inside today, out of the sun. Sherman hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Manziel practising this week. #CFL #TSN — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) August 21, 2018

The team only has Wednesday's practice remaining this week before their Friday night game against the visiting Toronto Argonauts.

Manziel has not been on the field since the Alouettes' Week 9 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks. He took a massive hit at the goal line in the third quarter of that game but finished the contest.

The 25-year-old began to show concussion symptoms in the following days and was placed in the concussion protocol on Wednesday. He did not dress in the team's 40-24 loss to the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday, though TSN's Farhan Lalji reported Manziel's baseline test numbers returned to normal, pre-injury levels on Friday.

"(I'm dealing with) some headaches and what I’ve kind of been told looks like a delayed onset concussion, I guess," Manziel said last Thursday on his Barstool Sports podcast ComeBackSZN. "That’s what I’m dealing with; some problems with my head a little bit."

Antonio Pipkin made his first career start for the Alouettes on Saturday, completing 14 of 25 passes for 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Pipkin is expected to start again Friday with Matthew Shiltz serving as the team's backup.

Manziel, acquired last month from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, has completed 27 of 46 passes for 272 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions through two starts with the Alouettes.

In other injury news for the Alouettes, defensive lineman John Bowman said he expects to face the Argonauts Friday, just three weeks after tearing his biceps against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Sherman did not have an update on running back Tyrell Sutton, who was injured Saturday against the Eskimos.