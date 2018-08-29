Reasons to be excited about Pipkin in Montreal

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel has cleared the concussion protocol, head coach Mike Sherman confirmed to TSN Radio 690 Montreal on Wednesday.

Sherman also refused to commit to a starter for Friday's contest against the Ottawa Redblacks despite Antonio Pipkin leading the club to their second win of the season last week.

Manziel, the team's starter in Weeks 9 and 10, returned to practice this week for the first time since entering the concussion protocol on Aug. 15. He started showing concussion symptoms in the days following the team's Week 9 loss to the Redblacks, in which he took a hard hit at the goal line in the third quarter.

Pipkin and Manziel both took first-team reps in Monday's practice, though Pipkin started each series and outsnapped Manziel 31-19.

Pipkin has started the past two games for the Alouettes and completed 22 of 32 passes for 303 yards with one interception as the Alouettes defeated the Toronto Argonauts 25-22 on Friday.

Manziel has started two games for the Als since his acquisition from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last month. He is 27-46 for 272 yards with four interceptions in the two losses.

The Alouettes sit last in the East Division at 2-6.