Valentina Shevchenko has defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk via unanimous decision to capture the UFC women’s flyweight title.

With the win, Shevchenko moves to 16-3 in MMA and 5-2 in the UFC, while Jedrzejczyk drops to 15-3 in MMA and 9-3 in the UFC.

This marks Shevchenko’s third scheduled fight for the UFC flyweight title, with previous bouts against Nicco Montano and Sijara Eubanks both being called off. Now, she’s finally pulled it off.

