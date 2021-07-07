Shohei Ohtani has made history. Again.

The two-way superstar homered in the bottom of the fifth inning Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox for his 32nd of the year, breaking the record previously held by Hideki Matsui for the most in an MLB season by a Japanese-born player.

With his 32nd home run, Shohei Ohtani now holds the record for most home runs in a single season by a Japanese-born player! pic.twitter.com/pCpUQkX3XF — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 7, 2021

Matsui previously held the record of 31 set in 2004 as a member of the New York Yankees.

Ohtani took a 2-2 offering from Red Sox left-hander Martin Perez and lined it over the right centre field seats to give the Angels a 4-2 lead. The blast also extends his league-lead in homers to four over Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who enters play Wednesday with 28.

On the mound, Ohtani is 4-1 in 13 starts with a 3.49 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 67.0 innings.