2h ago
Report: Angels decide to keep two-way star Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is staying in Southern California and will not be traded on Tuesday's deadline, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.
TSN.ca Staff
Breaking: Angels have decided to keep Shohei Ohtani. Yankees among teams to make an offer, but Ohtani will stay https://t.co/tMhKmNyeYp— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2022
Heyman reports that the New York Yankees were among the teams that made a serious offer for the transcendent two-way talent.
Ohtani, 28, has had his name entrenched in trade talks due to the lacklustre performance of the 43-59 Angels, who sit second last in the American League West.
Ohtani has a record of 9-6 so far this season in 99.1 innings of work, recording 145 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.81 while batting .255 with 22 home runs.