Shohei Ohtani has made his final start of the season.

Los Angeles Angels manger Joe Maddon announced on Wednesday that Ohtani will not make his scheduled start on Sunday, the final day of the MLB regular season.

"He finished with two really strong outings." Maddon said, "There's really nothing to gain right now."

The two-way star finishes the season on the mound with a 3.18 ERA, 156 strikeouts and 130.1 innings pitched.

Ohtani will remain in the Angels lineup as the designated hitter.

As a hitter he has a .256 batting average, 98 runs batted in and 45 home runs.