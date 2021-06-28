Two-way Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani matched Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the MLB home run lead Monday evening after he hit his 26th longball of the season.

Leading off the game against the New York Yankees, Ohtani took a breaking ball down and in from starter Michael King and crushed it over the right centre field wall to make things 1-0 for the Angels.

Guerrero and Ohtani now sit tied atop MLB with 26, one ahead of Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres for the lead. Washington's Kyle Schwarber continued his red-hot home run pace Monday, hitting his 24th of the season and pull within two of the lead.

Ohtani came into Monday hitting .277 with an OPS of 1.031 in 72 games for L.A. He is scheduled to participate in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field next month as part of MLB's All-Star festivities.

On the mound, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.58 in 11 starts.

Guerrero's Blue Jays were off on Monday and will begin a series with the Seattle Mariners at Sahlen Field in Buffalo Tuesday night.