DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to forecasted severe weather.

The game will be played as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday starting at 1:10 pm. The Angels planned to start right-hander Shohei Ohtani (8-5, 3.71 ERA) in the first game, followed by lefty Patrick Sandoval (5-7, 4.16) in the second.

Ohtani was originally scheduled to pitch Friday in Toronto against the Blue Jays, but the rainout now means he will go one day earlier.

The announcement was made 4 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch, easing fears of a traffic jam because of a Beyonce concert set to occur simultaneously at adjacent Ford Field.

The Tigers are expected to counter with right-hander Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.49 ERA) and righty Matt Manning (3-1, 3.19), but there was no word on which might start first.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports