Short game expert’s talents on display at ANA Inspiration London, Ont.-based Gareth Raflewski has built a reputation as the wedge and putter whisperer, primarily instructing players on the LPGA Tour, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Gareth Raflewski can't hide anymore.

On a recent trip to Florida to coach some of his clients, the 40-year-old instructor’s phone buzzed. A Korn Ferry Tour player, who’d seen on social media that Raflewski was in Orlando, was reaching out for help.

A few days earlier, it was an LPGA Tour player who begged to be squeezed in at the end of his day even though that day was already jammed.

Raflewski managed to fit in both while also working with the likes of world No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko and Ariya Jutanugarn, a former world No. 1.

“I didn’t even tell anyone I was coming there,” laughed Raflewski. “I ended up working with a few more people who asked for some help.”

Such is life these days for Raflewski, who has become one of golf’s most sought-after short game coaches. He is the wedge and putter whisperer, primarily instructing players on the LPGA Tour. His work has been credited with saving careers and taking players to lofty heights on money lists and world rankings.

It’s also led to the creation of a golf academy in Northern Ireland and the development of a series of training aids that sell out as fast as they come in. There’s also his regular job, teaching members at his home course, Riverbend Golf Club in London, Ont.

Not bad for a guy from Northern Ireland whose first job was teaching golf to kids at a summer camp in Ontario’s cottage country.

“I was in between years at University, and I wanted to go somewhere, so I sent out some letters and the only response I got was from Camp Manitou,” said Raflewski. “I knew nothing about Canada, but I fell in love with it.”

His dream job was not to teach however; it was to play. He left his job in England working for an engineering firm to test his skills as a professional, playing on mini-tours and, for a stint, on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada.

“I think I won about $6,000 or $7,000,” he said. “I got lots of experience, but I found out how tough it is to make a living that way.”

During a round on the small Great Lakes Tour, Raflewski was paired up with Michael Gligic, now a PGA Tour player. The round wasn’t memorable, except for the final scores.

“I hit it all over the place and still ended up beating Michael by one just because of my chipping and putting,” remembered Raflewski. “After the round he asked me to have a look at his putting.”

That was a small piece to building the next stage of Raflewski’s career. He realized he wasn’t going to make it playing the game and decided to focus on teaching. But to make his mark, he knew that he’d have to differentiate himself from those instructing the full swing.

“I had to put food on the table, so I was teaching just like most pros,” said Raflewski. “But I realized that no one came to me for chipping and putting help and I thought that maybe there’s something in this.”

He studied everything he could on wedges and putters, taking deep dives into the science and the art of the short game. He quickly gained a reputation around Southern Ontario for turning hackers into hopefuls and word spread, eventually to LPGA Tour player Jane Park.

It was Park who started Raflewski on to the pathway to success where he’s taught upwards of 75 tour professionals, some on a casual time-to-time basis and others as a regular part of their team.

Park was travelling through London on her way to the CP Women’s Open and went to see Raflewski on a recommendation of a friend. A year later, her earnings doubled.

That kind of improvement caused players to take notice and news soon travelled around the LPGA Tour. More and more players sought out the teacher for his ways on and around the greens.

One of those, Tiffany Joh, expressed what so many others have found about Raflewski.

“Right from the beginning, I just really connected really well with him,” she stated, “so we’ve just continued that relationship.”

During one session, Raflewski told Joh to look where you’re going and react athletically to your target. As example, he told her that top Formula 1 drivers are looking one turn ahead of where they are.

That didn’t resonate with Joh, so he tried again, saying that top chess players weren’t really outthinking their opponent, they had just played so many games of chess and had taken so many mental pictures of the board that they were actually just reacting athletically to what was happening on the board.

That, too, failed to resonate. Finally Raflewski asked Joh, who loves surfing, the name of her favourite surfer. She named Steph Gilmore, a world champion from Australia. He Googled a photo of her at the bottom of a turn but looking ahead at a huge lip she was about to face. That’s when Joh understood what her coach was saying.

“I’m so different from the Jutanugarns or Jin Young,” said Joh. “We’re on completely different ends of the spectrum. I think he’s such a good coach that he understands how to make a connection no matter who you are. I think that’s what I really love about him.”

This week, at the ANA Inspiration, the first major championship of the year, Raflewski’s work will be on display. He has a seven full-time clients including Park, Joh, Jutanugarn and her sister Moriya and rookie Jillian Hollis, as well as many others, such as Lydia Ko, see him on a more casual basis, when help is required.

When he’s at an LPGA Tour event, he books off time for his regulars and then fills in the empty hours as players call looking for help. He’s days are always full.

“When I first started as a teaching pro, all I wanted was to be all booked up,” said Raflewski, who also has PGA Tour clients such as Gligic and Hudson Swafford. “I’ve turned this into a really cracking job.”

One of Raflewski’s most notable clients was Jin Young Ko, who took a deep plunge into his teaching after the 2018 season, hiring him for a two-week period in which he overhauled her entire short game.

The next year she won two majors, the CP Women’s Open and one other LPGA Tour event. During one remarkable stretch, she played 114 holes without making a bogey, in large part due to her putting prowess. She has remained as the top-ranked women’s golfer in the world since mid-2019.

However it doesn’t always go smoothly. This week, Ko parted ways with Raflewski due to his inability to be on site more frequently during the pandemic. The two left the door open to regrouping when border restrictions between the U.S. and Canada loosen up.

Raflewski’s duties don’t end when he leaves the practice area. He helps his clients prepare for tournaments by researching what conditions they’ll face and what shots they might need.

“I call ahead to the superintendent or the assistant and they’re all very good at giving me information on the speed of the greens, the height of the rough, the types of grass and that type of detail,” he said. “I’ll pass that on to my players, so they have some homework to do.”

For this week’s ANA, he’s had his players practicing certain kinds of wedge shots based on the grass. He also reassured them that the greens at last week’s stop, the Kia Classic, are notoriously bumpy, so don’t be too worried if all the well-hit putts didn’t fall.

Gligic, who has worked with Raflewski for a decade, described the interactions as overly affirmative.

“I remember the first couple of lessons, he was always positive, telling me how good things looked,” he said. “A lot of times after a lesson, you leave with your head down and with too many things to work with. With Gareth, there’s so much positive reinforcement and you realize you’re a lot closer than you thought.”

Gligic said prior to working with Raflewski he was very one-dimensional when it came to chipping and pitching. Now he’s learned easier ways to play a variety of shots and says his short game has become one of his strengths.

Being based in Canada results in lots of questions as to whether Raflewski would work with Brooke Henderson, whose short game runs notoriously hot and cold. While he is friendly with both Henderson and her sister Brittany, he says they haven’t asked for help.

“Most players come and see me after they’ve fallen into a dark place,” he said, speaking in general terms rather than specifically about any player.

With the border limiting his travel south, this summer, Raflewski plans to take his talents to a number of Canadian golf clubs where he’ll do clinics for small groups of well-paying golfers who want to learn his secrets.

For those who don’t want the live experience, his training aids, which he uses with his professionals, offer up help.

A Canadian company, Catalyst Golf, created them, after the owners saw the potential in the popularity of the rising star. They are a combination of simple yet helpful items including a putting mat, a specialized yardstick and some instructional putting cups.

As for the future, Raflewski hopes to keep helping top players as well as struggling amateurs. He also wants to teach the teachers and finds that at many of his clinics, there are more pros than amateurs.

For now, he’s happy to help everyone and anyone get their chips closer and sink more putts.