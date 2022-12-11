Short-track relay teams post victories as Canada wins five medals at World Cup

ALMATY, Kazakhstan — Relay team victories anchored a five-medal showing for Canadian short-track speedskaters on Sunday at the ISU World Cup.

Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., made an inside pass on a South Korean skater at the final corner to help secure the victory for the men's team.

Pierre-Gilles, Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., Montreal's Maxime Laoun and Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., finished first in six minutes 56.201 seconds. South Korea was second in 6:56.453 and Japan took bronze in 6:57.289.

The women's team of Moncton's Courtney Sarault, Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., Claudia Gagnon of La Baie, Que., and Fredericton's Rikki Doak led their 27-lap race from start to finish.

A collision between skaters from South Korea and the Netherlands on the final lap allowed Sarault to coast to the finish line unchallenged. After a video review, Canada won in 4:10.479, ahead of the Netherlands (4:16.038) and South Korea (4:22.605).

Boutin also secured an individual victory by finishing first in the women's 500 metres. Sarault captured silver in the women's 1,500 and Dion earned bronze in the men's 1,500.

The Canadian short-track team has won 20 medals so far this season. Almaty will host another ISU World Cup next weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2022.