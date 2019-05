French Open: Third Round Today at 5AM ET / 2AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

U.S. Women's Open: Second Round Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN2

Friday Night Football - Pre-Season: Roughriders vs. Stampeders Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN3 and TSN5

MLS Friday Night: Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4