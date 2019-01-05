MILWAUKEE — Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam each scored 30 points, with Siakam setting a career high, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-116 on Saturday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA standings.

Serge Ibaka added 25 points and nine rebounds, Fred VanVleet had 21 points, and Danny Green 12 points and nine rebounds. The Raptors slowly took charge in the second and third quarters and withstood the Bucks' comeback attempt in the fourth.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 18 rebounds for Milwaukee. Malcolm Brogdon added 15 points, and Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe each had 14. The Bucks had won five straight.

Milwaukee was coming off a 144-112 victory over Atlanta on Friday night, while Toronto had a day to rest following a 125-107 loss to the Spurs on Thursday night in Leonard's return to San Antonio.

The Raptors put it away with a 15-2 run, taking a 110-98 lead on Siakam's wide-open 3 from the corner with 5:14 to play.

Trailing by as much as 13, the Bucks opened the fourth quarter with a 14-4 run, capped by Antetokounmpo's layup and 3-pointer, and led 96-95 with 8:12 left.

TIP-INS

Raptors: C Jonas Valanciunas (left thumb dislocation) missed his 11th consecutive game. G Kyle Lowry (lower back pain) missed his sixth straight game. ... The last time Lowry and Leonard played together was Dec. 9 against Milwaukee.

Bucks: F Ersan Ilyasova scored three points in 13:23 minutes in his second game back from broken nose. ... G Sterling Brown was back after missing one game with a right ankle injury.

UP NEXT:

Raptors: Host Indiana on Sunday night.

Bucks: Host Utah on Monday night.

